Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava is reportedly being postponed to avoid the clash with Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2

After the clash of Ajay Devgn's Singham Again and Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, another big clash is set to take place between Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava and Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule. However, if the reports are to be believed, the makers of Chhaava are set to postpone the film's release date.

According to the report in Mid-day, a source close to the production revealed that the makers of Vicky Kaushal's film, "Chhaava is an ambitious project for the stakeholders, production house, director Laxman Utekar, and its lead star, Vicky. It makes sense to release it when no other film is scheduled to air.”

Interestingly, both Chhaava and Pushpa 2 star Rashmika Mandanna as the lead heroine. While an official announcement is yet to be made by the makers of Chhaava, avoiding a clash with the pan-India film might be fruitful for the makers. Even last year, Vicky Kaushal's film, Sam Bahadur clashed with Prabhas' Salaar: Ceasefire-Part 1 and Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki but still managed to recover the budget of the film and earn over Rs 100 crore at the box office.

Chhaava revolves around the life of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's son, Sambhaji Maharaj. It is an adaptation of the Marathi novel Chhava by Shivaji Sawant. Directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films. The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Akshaye Khanna. The teaser of the film showed Vicky Kaushal in a never-seen-before avatar and impressed the audience. It created a huge buzz, however, a clash with Pushpa 2 did disappoint the fans.

Pushpa 2 on the other hand, helmed by Sukumar, is a sequel to the pan-India blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise. The film stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil in key roles, If the reports are to be believed, Shraddha Kapoor is set to perform a dance number in the film with Allu Arjun. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on December 6.

