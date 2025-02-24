Headlined by Vicky Kaushal as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, Chhaava has become the first Bollywood film to earn Rs 100 crore in its second weekend.

Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna, and Akshaye Khanna-starrer Chhaava is breaking multiple records with each day. The historical action film, directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan under his banner Maddock Films, has earned Rs 326.75 crore net in India and grossed Rs 444.50 crore worldwide in its first ten days at the box office.

Now, Chhaava has beaten other blockbusters Stree 2, Gadar 2, Animal, Pathaan, Dangal, and Sanju and has become the first Bollywood film to earn over Rs 100 crore net in its second weekend. The Vicky Kaushal film collected Rs 109.23 crore in the second weekend. If we take into account the South dubbed Hindi films, Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 tops the list as its Hindi version had earned Rs 128 crore in its second weekend.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the list of the biggest earning films in the second weekend on its X (formerly Twitter) handle on Monday morning as he wrote, "WEEKEND 2 RESULTS: 'PUSHPA 2' - 'CHHAAVA' TOP THE LIST... Pushpa 2 Hindi and Chhaava are the only two films to surpass Rs 100 cr in their second weekend (Friday-Sunday)", and shared the list.

WEEKEND 2 RESULTS: 'PUSHPA 2' - 'CHHAAVA' TOP THE LIST... #Pushpa2 #Hindi and #Chhaava are the only two films to surpass 100 cr in their second weekend [Friday-Sunday].



Here's a look at the top performers in Weekend 2…

#Pushpa2 #Hindi 128 cr

How many did Stree 2, Gadar 2, Jawan, and Animal earn in their second weekend?

Talking about other films, Amar Kaushik's Stree 2, Anil Sharma and Sunny Deol's Gadar 2, Sandeep Reddy Vanga and Ranbir Kapoor's Animal, and Atlee and Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan collected Rs 93.85 crore, Rs 90.47 crore, Rs 87.56 crore, and Rs 82.46 crore in their second weekend, respectively.

Historical characters in Chhaava

Chhaava is headlined by Vicky Kaushal, who portrays Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Rashmika Mandanna plays Sambhaji's wife Maharani Yesubai and Akshaye Khanna plays Mughal emperor Aurangzeb. Divya Dutta, Ashutosh Rana, Vineet Kumar Singh, Diana Penty, and Neil Bhoopalam are also seen essaying key historical figures.