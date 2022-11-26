Search icon
Vicky Kaushal calls Kiara Advani 'Udit Narayan of actors', know why

Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani will be seen together in the quirky crime comedy Govinda Naam Mera, also featuring Bhumi Pednekar as the third lead.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 26, 2022, 05:28 PM IST

Kiara Advani and Vicky Kaushal in Bijli song/YouTube screengrab

After sharing the screen space together for the first time in Karan Johar's segment of Lust Stories in 2018, Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani are set to win the hearts of the audience in the upcoming comedy entertainer Govinda Naam Mera, which also features Bhumi Pednekar as the third lead.

The film's first song titled Bijli, composed by Sachin-Jigar and sung by Mika Singh, has been released on Friday, November 25, and has been trending on social media since yesterday. The electrifying chemistry of Kiara and Vicky has made the track a chartbuster hit within a day.

In a recent interview, the Sardar Udham actor praised his co-star Kiara Advani calling her the 'Udit Narayan of actors' as he added, "When I worked with her in Lust stories, on set, Karan and I were completely in awe of her. Kiara is like the Udit Narayan of actors. Because that is one voice I felt like it suits every film, every actor, everything, it's an evergreen voice. You put Kiara in any genre, any part- comedy, action, thriller, drama whatever, she's just a fabulous actor, who can take that thing, environment and she will just become a part of that environment. So I always look forward to the opportunity of working with her."

Talking about Govinda Naam Mera, from the trailer, the film looks like a solid masala entertainer with twists and turns in a quirky crime comedy. The trailer shows Vicky Kaushal playing Govinda Waghmare, a choreographer who is stuck between his wife Gauri, essayed by Bhumi Pednekar and described as 'Govinda Ki Hotty Wife', and his girlfriend Suku, essayed by Kiara Advani and described as 'Govinda Ki Naughty Girlfriend'.

READ | Govinda Naam Mera trailer: Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Bhumi Pednekar starrer promises quirky crime comedy

It has been written and directed by Shashank Khaitan, who has previously helmed Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Badrinath Ki Dulhania, and Dhadak. Produced by Karan Johar under his banner Dharma Productions, Govinda Naam Mera will start streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from December 16 onwards.

