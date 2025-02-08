Vicky Kaushal finally reacted to the lezim sequence cut from Chhaava, and defended the filmmakers by sharing the thought behind the scene.

Actor Vicky Kaushal has opened up about the deleted dance scene from his upcoming film 'Chhaava' and said it was an effort by the makers to promote Marathi culture in the world. 'Chhaava,' a period drama portrays the legendary story of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. The film is set to depict the courageous Maratha ruler's legendary reign, beginning with his coronation in 1681.

The makers of 'Chhaava' recently deleted a dance sequence, which featured Vicky Kaushal's character Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj doing lezim dance after an objection was raised by several politicians including Maharashtra Minister Uday Samant. In a recent media interaction in North 24 Parganas, Vicky defended the deleted sequence of Lezim, a folk dance from Maharashtra, in the film and said that it was filmed to promote the Marathi culture and not hurt any sentiments.

"Firstly in the film, Lezim's portion was about 20 to 30 seconds in the film. It may be 5-6 seconds more than what you watched in the trailer. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj were called the 'King of the people'. In the film when you see the sequence, there is a celebration mahaul."

Vicky further said, " Lezin is not a dance, it's a sport. With this film, along with taking the glory of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj we also get the opportunity to take Marathi culture to the world. Lezim is an important part of Marathi culture. With the help of this sequence, we felt that the glory of Sambhaji Maharaj was rising and Marathi culture was also being promoted."

However, the actor also admitted to being receptive to the sentiments of the people because he believes that showing the story of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj is far more important than "the four moves of Lezim."

"If anyone's sentiments are hurt or if they feel that this scene is not right then we are happy to remove it. We have removed it, and got the CBFC because for us story of Sambhaji Maharaj is far more important than showing four moves of the lezim dance." 'Chhaava' is set for release in theatres worldwide on February 14. It is directed by Laxman Utekar.

