Vicky Kaushal breaks his silence on dating rumours with Katrina Kaif and it's not what you expected

Since last year, there have been several rumours about Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal dating each other. Both have kept mum about it but they were spotted together publicly in several instances. Before that, Vicky was in a relationship with Harleen Sethi but they broke up after being together for some time. Then Vicky has been linked up with a few actors namely Bhumi Pednekar and Malavika Mohanan.

Now during an interaction with Bollywood Hungama, when Vicky was asked if he is dating Katrina, the actor refused to open up about his personal life. He told the entertainment portal, "I hope you respect this… I really want to guard my personal life to some extent because if you open up, it leads to discussions and interpretations and misinterpretations. That is something I am not inviting."

Vicky also said, "I guess it is better that way, that I guard my personal life to some extent and I don’t want to open up about anything."

Earlier Katrina and Vicky were clicked while heading to a Diwali party together and also at a friend's place for dinner.

Kaushal had earlier spoken about his parents' reaction to his link-ups by saying, "I woke up in the morning and there was one link-up story in the newspaper. My mom and dad were sitting at the dining table. They were waiting for me to pick up the newspaper and read it. The moment I opened the newspaper and turned to them, they started laughing and said, ‘Jis pace pe jaa raha hai, humein toh bataa de (Keep us in the loop, at least, about the pace at which you are going).’ I was like, ‘I too don’t know what is happening."