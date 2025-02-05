Vicky Kaushal is currently excited about the release of his film Chhaava, which also stars Rashmika Mandanna. The film is set for a theatrical release on February 14, 2025.

Vicky Kaushal, who is currently busy promoting his much-awaited period drama Chhaava, recently spoke about how he manages to balance his professional and personal life, including being an ‘ideal husband’ to Katrina Kaif. Vicky Kaushal is having a busy 2025 with the release of his Chhaava and also his commitments with projects like Love & War and Mahavatar. During an interview with Pinkvilla, Vicky Kaushal, speaking about maintaining the balance as a 'great actor', 'star', 'family man', and 'ideal husband', said, "Firstly, main jo hun main apne parivaar ki wajah se hun (I am who I am because of my family)."

Crediting his family for his achievements and success, Vicky Kaushal further said, "Unki parvarish, unka pyaar, unka support na ho toh forget all these big films and everything, mere se itna kaam bhi nahi ho payega (Without their upbringing, love, and support, forget all these big films; I wouldn’t even be able to do a little bit of work). Because of that peace of mind, encouragement, and support at home, I can do what I do to the best of my capability."

When asked about the idea of maintaining the 'ideal husband' and 'ideal son' image, Vicky Kaushal said, "As there is no such concept of being an ideal man, there is no such concept of being an ideal husband or an ideal son or an ideal brother. We keep evolving, we keep learning, we keep building our relationships. And that’s what we all are doing."

