Vicky Kaushal, Aryan Khan, Raj Kundra, Shehnaaz Gill among most searched personalities on Google in 2021

Google India released its list of top searched trends in the country on Wednesday 8th December. The trends include personalities, films, sporting events, and news events that were the most searched on Google in 2021. Neeraj Chopra, the track and field athlete who won gold medal for India the Tokyo Olympics, was the most searched personality on Google India as he occupied the top spot in the list. Aryan Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Raj Kundra, Shehnaaz Gill, and Natasha Dalal were the film personalities that featured in the Top 10 list.

Among the most searched personalities, it is no surprise that Aryan Khan, Shehnaaz Gill and Raj Kundra take the next three spots after Neeraj Chopra. Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan was arrested in the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) raid over a cruise ship in Mumbai and later granted bail by the Bombay High Court in October 2021. The entire case was followed closely by the aam junta who shared their polarizing views on social media each day. Shehnaz Gill, the popular actress, had made headlines when she fell in love with Sidharth Shukla during their stint in the reality show 'Bigg Boss 13'. When Sidharth Shukla passed away in September this year, Shehnaz was seen devastated at his funeral. Shilpa Shetty's husband and businessman Raj Kundra was arrested in an alleged pornography case earlier this year and later released on bail in September 2021.

Vicky Kaushal, who is set to tie the knot with Katrina Kaif on Thursday December 9th, is the sixth most search personality of the year. The actor's performance in 'Sardar Udham' was among the best leadings acts in the Hindi films in 2021. Natasha Dalal, wife of the hugely successful actor Varun Dhawan, occupied the 10th spot in the list. Natasha and Varun are childhood friends and the couple got married in January 2021.

Elon Musk, P V Sindhu, Bajrang Punia, and Sushil Kumar occupy the remaining spots in the list of top ten most searched personalities on Google in 2021.