Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif welcome their first child, a baby boy

One of Bollywood's most adored couples, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, after months of waiting, have finally welcomed their first child, a baby boy. The actors shared the news with their fans via a joint statement on Instagram on Friday.

One of Bollywood's most adored couples, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, after months of waiting, have finally welcomed their first child, a baby boy. The actors shared the news with their fans via a joint statement on Instagram on Friday. Their post read, "Our bundle of joy has arrived. With immense gratitude, we welcome our baby boy. 7th November, 2025. — Katrina & Vicky."

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif first announced their pregnancy in September this year. The post included a photo of the couple showcasing Katrina’s baby bump, accompanied by the caption, "On our way to start the best chapter of our lives with hearts full of joy and gratitude."

After a whirlwind romance, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif got married in December 2021. The couple first met at a party hosted by Zoya Akhtar in 2019, where they were formally introduced. Later that year, during an award show, Vicky playfully proposed to Katrina on stage while hosting the event.

Their connection grew over time, strengthened by subsequent interactions, including the award show—an encounter that echoed Katrina’s earlier remark on Koffee with Karan, where she had mentioned that the two would make a great pair.

READ | Bigg Boss 19: Amaal Mallik under fire again, allegedly threatens Tanya Mittal in viral video, furious fans accuse him of 'crossing all boundaries of respect'