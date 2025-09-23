Add DNA as a Preferred Source
HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif pregnancy: Who's richer among the two? A look at their net worth, investments, assets

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are expecting their first child, and amid the good news, take a look at their net worth. The income difference will surely surprise you.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Sep 23, 2025, 04:38 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif
Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's pregnancy news has left the cinephiles and moviegoers elated. The power couple took the good news to social media on Tuesday, leaving their fans delighted. As the duo will step into parenthood, we will discuss the net worth, investments, and assets of the celebrated Bollywood jodi. The data presented in this report is a compilation of information from various sources. Vicky and Katrina are both successful actors in Bollywood, but the income difference between them will surely leave you shocked. 

Net worth, investments and assets of Vicky Kaushal

Vicky is still flying high with the stupendous success of his latest blockbuster, Chhaava, which is still holding the record of the highest-grossing Indian film of 2025. As per the media reports, Vicky Kaushal's net worth in 2025 is estimated to be in the range of Rs 33 crore to Rs 41 crore (which is approximately $4 million to $5 million). 

Speaking about the income sources and investments, the Sanju actor reportedly charges between Rs 10 crore and Rs 20 crore per film. As per the information, his remuneration differs depending on the project's budget.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

Vicky reportedly charges approximately Rs 2 crore to Rs 3 crore per endorsement deal. He's been the face of prominent brands, including Pearson, Police, and L'Oréal. When it comes to assets, Vicky reportedly owns a swanky car collection, including a Range Rover Autobiography, a Mercedes-Benz GL, and a BMW X5. 

Net worth, investments, and assets of Katrina Kaif 

Katrina Kaif, one of the highest-paid actresses of Bollywood, has a stupendous net worth. Going by the reports, the Namastey London actress' net worth in 2025 is in the whopping range of Rs 224 crore to Rs 263 crore (approximately $27 million to $32 million). 

Speaking about her sources of income, Kat reportedly charges between Rs 10-15 crores per film. The Ek Tha Tiger actress is also associated with several top brands, and as per the reports, Kaif's fee for a single brand deal is estimated to be in the range of Rs 3 crore to Rs 7 crore. 

Successful entrepreneur Katrina Kaif

Katrina isn't just a superstar, but also a successful entrepreneur. In 2019, Kaif launched her own beauty brand, Kay Beauty, in partnership with Indian e-commerce giant Nykaa. The brand has been a runaway success, with its annual sales reportedly reaching around Rs 90 crore. Katrina has also invested in Nykaa, which has turned into one of her most notable investments, in FSN E-Commerce Ventures, the parent company of Nykaa. Kaif's initial investment of Rs 2.4 crore grew significantly to Rs 22 crore, making her a successful entrepreneur. 

Speaking about her real estate investment, Katrina reportedly owns a 3 BHK apartment in Bandra, valued at approximately Rs 8.20 crore. A property in Lokhandwala, with an estimated worth of around Rs 17 crore. and a bungalow in London, valued at approximately Rs 7 crore. Currently, Vicky and Katrina are residing in a rented sea-facing apartment in Juhu. When it comes to car collection, Katrina reportedly owns a Range Rover Vogue LWB, an Audi Q7, an Audi Q3, and a Mercedes ML350.

