Vicky Kaushal and Akshaye Khanna portray Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and Mughal emperor Aurangzeb in Chhaava, respectively.

The historical action film Chhaava is one of the most awaited Hindi movies of the year. It has Vicky Kaushal portraying Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, and Akshaye Khanna as Mughal king Aurangzeb. In a recent interview while promoting Chhaava, Vicky revealed that he didn't talk to Akshaye on the sets of the film to enhance their on-screen rivalry.

Vicky shared that he met Akshaye for the first time only when they shot together their highly anticipated face-off sequence in the film. Talking to Bollywood Humgama, Vicky said, "When we were shooting that scene, we exchanged no good mornings, goodbyes or hellos. He was Aurangzeb and I was Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, and there was no communication as Vicky Kaushal to Akshaye Khanna."

Elaborating the importance of that scene, Vicky further stated, "It took Aurangzeb nine years to find and get hold of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. So, a lot of the film shows his quest to find him. There are some moments together, but the film is about them thriving to meet each other and that will leave you waiting for that face-off to happen."

Speaking about Akshaye Khanna's portrayal as Aurangzeb, Chhaava director Laxman Utekar said, "The way he has played Aurangzeb will leave you frightened. He talks very little, but communicates so much with his eyes." He also shared that it only took him a simple visit to Akshaye's home in Alibaug to convince him for the film. "He is a very nice person. Though he does only a few projects, whatever he does, he does wholeheartedly", the filmmaker added.

Apart from Vicky and Akshaye, the historical action drama also features Rashmika Mandanna as Sambhaji's wife Maharani Yesubai. Chhaava releases in cinemas on February 14. The release date has been specifically chosen as it coincides with Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti on February 19.