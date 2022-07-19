Vicky Kaushal aces rope slinging like a pro, Katrina Kaif dives underwater for snorkeling

Vicky Kaushal- Katrina Kaif

It seems like Katrina Kaif's birthday turned out to be the perfect mini-vacation for her, husband Vicky Kaushal. The Tiger 3 actress celebrated her 39th birthday with friends and loved ones in the Maldives, and Vicky is busy setting 'vacation goals' by sharing exciting moments from their trip.

In the latest post, Vicky shared a video of him, Katrina, and their gang enjoying the adventure of rope slinging. Vicky shared the video in which we can see that the Sanju actor nailed the activity like a pro. However, Kartina seems a little nervous before making the leap. The other gang members include director Kabir Khan, his wife Mini Mathur, Anand Tiwari, Katrina's brother Sebastian, and Ileana D'Cruz. Vicky posted the video with the caption that says, "The best part of life."

Katrina Kaif also took her girls' gang for some underwater adventure, and they enjoyed the depts of blues with snorkelling. Katrina, her sister Isabelle Kaif, and Ileana D'Cruz posed for the picture, and Katrina posted it with the snorkelling video on her Instagram stories

Katrina Kaif turned 39 on July 16 and she rang in her birthday in the Maldives with her husband Vicky Kaushal, her brother-in-law Sunny Kaushal and his rumoured girlfriend Sharvari, Kaif's siblings, and her friends. She dropped a carousel set of four pictures on her special day in which she can be seen chilling with her girl gang.

However, Vicky was not present in the photos that his wife uploaded. The Manmarziyaan actor was seen in the picture that Ileana D'Cruz shared on her Instagram account, in which Mini Mathur, Anand Tiwari, Isabelle Kaif, and the Bharat actress' brother Sebastien Laurent Michel were also visible.

As soon as Ileana dropped the photo, there have been rumours that the Rustom actress is dating Katrina's brother Sebastien. However, the rumoured lovebirds haven't yet confirmed their relationship.