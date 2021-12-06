VicKatWedding LIVE Updates: Katrina Kaif leaves for Jaipur with her mom

As the wedding day of Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal approaches, Katrina Kaif was seen leaving for Jaipur. with her mother. The couple is expected to get married on December 9 at Six Senses Fort Barwara. In the video, Katrina can be seen wearing a yellow Indian outfit, waving at the camera.

On Sunday night, Katrina was spotted with her mother outside Vicky Kaushal’s residence in Mumbai. She was wearing a plain white saree, was smiling at the cameras. In the video shared by Viral Bhayani, Katrina Kaif can be seen waving at the cameras. Needless to say, the actress looked mesmerizing while posing for the cameras. In no time, the video went viral, her fans started commenting on it. One of them wrote, “Her smile, the glow,” While another wrote, “Kay u deserve all the love and happiness.”

In the morning on Sunday, she was seen taking selfies with her fans who were waiting for her outside a clinic in Juhu for a very long time. One of her fans followed her in order to meet the actress. Some of them did not let the actress close the door. However, Katrina handled the situation very calmly. Her sweet gesture won hearts. In the comment box, people started praising the actress for her behaviour towards the people who love her.

According to an India.com report, the wedding guest list has been reduced to 120 people, and Vicky and Katrina will arrive at the site (Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur region) on December 6. Jaipur is 130 kilometres away from the wedding location. Six Senses Fort Barwara is about a three-hour drive from the airport.