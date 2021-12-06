VicKatWedding LIVE Updates: Groom-to-be Vicky Kaushal’s outfit delivered at his residence

Everyone is curious as to what Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal will wear for their wedding. The suspense has piqued fans' interest in learning more about the wedding's plans.

Although no glimpses of the outfit was visible, a few photos of Vicky's outfit wrapped in a suit cover have gone viral.

Take a look-

Vicky Kaushal's father was recently seen exiting a bank, where paparazzi began recording him. Vicky's father greeted them with a hand on his chest and then folded hands, demonstrating his kindness.

On December 9, the pair is slated to tie the knot. The wedding guest list has been cut to 120 individuals, according to India.com, and Vicky and Katrina will arrive at the venue (Six Senses Fort Barwar in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur district) on December 6. The wedding venue is 130 kilometres distant from Jaipur. The airport is about a three-hour journey from Six Senses Fort Barwar.