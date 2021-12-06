VicKatWedding LIVE Updates: Food menu at Katrina-Vicky’s wedding, details here

B-town couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal will say ‘Yes, I do’ on December 9 at the luxurious fort in Rajasthan. They are one of the most adorable couples in the industry, fans are excited about their wedding.

Katrina and Vicky are going to get married at Six Senses Resort in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. Wedding festivities will start on the 7th of December. According to the media reports, they will be flying to Jaipur on December 6. Meanwhile, reports like what they will wear, their wedding theme have been doing rounds on social media.

According to Bollywood Life, 100 confectioners on Sunday have reached Six Senses Resort from Mumbai. They are staying in a Dharamshala. It is also believed that a truck which carried vegetables from Karnataka has reached there. It carried vegetables like spinach, mushrooms. It seems that the guests will get to enjoy a variety of Indian food.

On Sunday, according to SpotboyE, their wedding will be attended by family and close friends only. Later, the couple will host a party in order to celebrate with their friends from the industry.

According to the portal, “Their wedding is going to be a private, intimate affair with only immediate family and close friends in attendance. The couple is excited to share their joy with their friends and well-wishers in the industry too. We hear they will be hosting a celebration for the industry at a much later date.”

Undoubtedly, their wedding is going to be one of the biggest events this year. Fans are excited, people can’t wait to see them as a married couple. Earlier, Katrina was spotted outside Vicky’s residence. She was wearing a white saree, was looking beautiful. #VicKatWedding is the most awaited event this year.