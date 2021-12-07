Headlines

#VicKatWedding LIVE Updates: INSIDE VIDEO of Vicky-Katrina's wedding venue lit up for guests - WATCH

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have reached Jaipur and the celebrations will ring in from Tuesday, starting with the 'Sangeet' ceremony.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 07, 2021, 10:46 AM IST

For now, Vicky and Katrina have reached Jaipur and the celebrations will ring in from Tuesday, starting with the 'Sangeet' ceremony, 'Mehendi' on December 8 followed by the wedding on December 9.

Meanwhile, as the guests kept coming in at the Six Senses For Barwara venue on Monday, a special welcome for them was in order. Pictures shared by celebrity pap Manav Manglani show how the Six Sense Fort has been lit up for the wedding festivities.

Meanwhile, a video going viral online shows the wedding venue being lit up and dancers performing to welcome the guests. An outside visual of the fort that is carefully guarded by bouncers and security personnel hired by Vicky and Katrina's teams, the video is only a glimpse of how grand the #VicKat Wedding is expected to be. 

As for the arrangements at Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding, all the guests will be required to undergo mandatory RT-PCR tests in order to attend the ceremony. The District Collector earlier told mediapersons, "These 120 guests shall follow all COVID-19 protocols and fully vaccinated guests will get entry in the much-hyped celebrity wedding."

In the meantime, as the suspense surrounding the #VicKatWedding reaches new heights, the groom's wedding suit reached Vicky Kaushal's residence earlier on Monday before he left for Jaipur. The beige and ivory-coloured suit with embossed floral design is in line with the wedding themes of beige, ivory, gold and white, and is making waves on the Internet.

The suit designed by Kunal Rawal came nicely wrapped in a blue cover bearing the owner, Vicky's name. Vicky and Kunal share a long association. The actor had also walked the ramp for Kunal's special show at Lakme Fashion Week 2020 at Mumbai's Bandra-Worli Sea link promenade back in February 2020.

Katrina Kaif`s family has left for the wedding venue.

After a key wedding event on December 9, a special reception will be held on December 10 in Mumbai.

