VicKatWedding LIVE Updates: Complaint filed against celebrity couple, venue manager, DC; here's why

A Rajasthan-based advocate has filed a complaint with the District Legal Services Authority against the closure of the road leading to the Chauth Mata temple from December 6-12 owing to the marriage of Bollywood stars Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif scheduled in Sawai Madhopur district, near Jaipur.

Advocate Naitrabind Singh Jadoun filed the complaint against the manager of Six Senses Fort Barwara, the venue for the celebrity wedding, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal and the District Collector against the closure of the road leading to the temple, as per an IANS report. Along with this complaint, in view of the problems faced by the devotees, a request has been made to open the way to the temple.

Jadaun said in his complaint that he has no objection to the event.

"Chauth Ka Barwara accommodates a historical temple of Chauth Mata, which is centuries old. Every day, hundreds of devotees visit the temple and offer their prayers. Hotel Six Senses is located on the way to the temple. The hotel manager has closed the road leading to the temple under the supervision of the District Collector from December 6-12. Due to this, the devotees are facing a lot of trouble in reaching the temple. For the next six days, the main road leading from Hotel Six Senses to the temple will be completely closed. In such a situation, keeping in mind the sentiments of the common man and the devotees, the way to the Chauth Mata temple should be opened from the front side of Hotel Six Senses," Jadaun said in his complaint.

Last night, the paparazzi clicked Katrina, her mother Suzanne Turquotte and other family members outside Vicky Kaushal's residence in Mumbai. As per several reports, Salman Khan's personal bodyguard Shera's security team, Tiger Security Services, will be guarding Vicky and Katrina's wedding at Six Senses Fort Barwara.

While Katrina and Vicky's wedding rumours have been making headlines, the two have never confirmed their relationship publically. However, the duo has been spotted together at several events and occasions.

Meanwhile, for the wedding of Bollywood heartthrobs Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, 120 guests are expected to be in attendance at the Six Senses Fort Barwara Hotel in Rajasthan.

Bollywood bigwigs like Varun Dhawan, Shashank Khaitan, Rohit Shetty, Natasha Dalal, Karan Johar, Kabir Khan, Alia Bhatt, Bosco Martis, Angad Bedi, Neha Dhupia, Anaita Shroff, Anurag Kashyap and Aditya Dhar will be attending the wedding ceremony.

All the guests will be required to undergo mandatory RT-PCR tests in order to attend the ceremony. The District Collector earlier told mediapersons, "These 120 guests shall follow all COVID-19 protocols and fully vaccinated guests will get entry in the much-hyped celebrity wedding."

For now, Vicky and Katrina have reached Jaipur and the celebrations will ring in from Tuesday, starting with the 'Sangeet' ceremony, 'Mehendi' on December 8 followed by the wedding on December 9.

(With input from Agencies)