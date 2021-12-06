VicKatWedding LIVE Updates: Vicky Kaushal smiles after being spotted at Mumbai airport

Headlines

Himachal rains: Monsoon fury unabated in state, toll reaches 18; orange alert issued for July 11

Wordle 752 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for July 11

Foxconn's decision has no impact on India's chip dream: Centre

West Bengal Panchayat Polls 2023: Repolling held at 696 polling booths in 19 districts, 69.85 % voter turnout recorded

Delhi: Cases of typhoid, upper respiratory infection increase amid heavy rainfall

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Shah Rukh Khan rocks in Jawan's trailer, Tom Cruise returns with craziest stunts in MI-7 & more | DNA Entertainment Wrap, July 10

RRR sequel confirmed, Ram Charan and Jr NTR to star in Part 2, watch to know more

Himachal rains: Monsoon fury unabated in state, toll reaches 18; orange alert issued for July 11

8 superfoods to reduce high uric acid

5 rich and famous alumni of BITS Pilani

5 worst mothers in the animal world

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Who was Sharda Ranjan Iyengar? First female singer with solo album, her fame pushed Filmfare Awards to change its rules

How Sapna Choudhary, went from earning Rs 3000 per stage show to walking the Cannes red carpet, all you need to know

Bigg Boss OTT 2 house revealed! See inside pics of ‘strange house’ with toilet seats on walls, jail, and love area

Muslims across India celebrate Eid-Al-Adha, devotess offer prayers at Jama Masjid in Delhi

Adipurush Review: Is it worth watching? Here's what audience is saying?

Ashes Special: 5 best win celebrations in Ashes history ft. Edgbaston & Headingley | Eng vs Aus Test

'Maine dhamki se unse shaadi karvali': Suchitra Krishnamoorthi says Shekhar Kapur cheated on her, makes shocking claims

Jawan prevue: Lokesh Kanagaraj, Sreedhar Pillai call Shah Rukh Khan's film fire, say Atlee's Hindi debut is 'rocking'

Deadpool 3 first look: Hugh Jackman teams up with Ryan Reynolds, dons Wolverine’s classic yellow-blue suit

Homebusiness

business

#VicKatWedding LIVE Updates: Vicky Kaushal smiles after being spotted at Mumbai airport

Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal was seen at the Kalina airport, wearing a peach printed shirt and tan trousers.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 06, 2021, 09:16 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, on Monday, were seen jetting off to Rajasthan for their rumoured wedding festivities. Katrina Kaif was spotted leaving her residence, dressed in a full-sleeved heavy yellow suit.

Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal was seen at the Kalina airport, wearing a peach printed shirt and tan trousers. The ‘Sardar Udham’ actor could be seen smiling and waving for the cameras. Katrina was also seen leaving for the wedding. Before sitting in her car, she also waved and smiled patiently for her fans and media. Katrina’s mother Suzanne Turquotte was also seen leaving, dressed in a simple, yellow suit.

See Vicky Kaushal smiling:

 

The wedding festivities will reportedly take place at Six Senses Fort Barwara, Sawai Madhopur district, Rajasthan from December 7-9. Earlier today, Katrina’s sister Natacha along with other family members was seen at the Jaipur Airport. Fashion stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania, who is also styling Katrina for her upcoming film ‘Tiger 3’, was also spotted at the airport.

Katrina Kaif was spotted leaving for Jaipur:

Katrina’s sister Isabelle was seen jetting off to Rajasthan with other relatives. A source has revealed that the guestlist for the wedding has been finalised to 120 members. Filmmaker Kabir Khan, producer Amritpal Singh Bindra and director Anand Tiwari are likely to attend the high-profile wedding.

Last night, the paparazzi clicked Katrina, her mother and other family members outside Vicky’s residence in Mumbai. As per several reports, Salman Khan’s personal bodyguard Shera’s security team, Tiger Security Services, will be guarding Vicky and Katrina’s wedding at Six Senses Fort Barwara. While Katrina and Vicky’s wedding rumours have been making headlines, the two have never confirmed their relationship publicly. However, the duo has been spotted together at several events and occasions.

 

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Anupam Kher's first look as Rabindranath Tagore stuns netizens: 'Wonderful news for entire Bengali clan'

Shah Rukh Khan fans try to decode secret Sanskrit tattoo on actor's shaved head in Jawan prevue

Bigg Boss OTT 2: 'Depressed' Cyrus Broacha requests Salman Khan to let him out of show, says 'I'm mentally dead'

Poor dental health may increase risk of Alzheimer's disease, know how

ODI World Cup 2023: Sourav Ganguly selects his 4 semi-finalists for the marquee event

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Who was Sharda Ranjan Iyengar? First female singer with solo album, her fame pushed Filmfare Awards to change its rules

How Sapna Choudhary, went from earning Rs 3000 per stage show to walking the Cannes red carpet, all you need to know

Bigg Boss OTT 2 house revealed! See inside pics of ‘strange house’ with toilet seats on walls, jail, and love area

Weight Loss: 5 shakes to keep you hydrated and lose those extra kilos

Meet Krishna Kotian, actor who debuted at 51, plays Prabhas' on-screen father Dasharatha in Adipurush

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE