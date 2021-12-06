VicKatWedding LIVE Updates: Vicky Kaushal smiles after being spotted at Mumbai airport

Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal was seen at the Kalina airport, wearing a peach printed shirt and tan trousers.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, on Monday, were seen jetting off to Rajasthan for their rumoured wedding festivities. Katrina Kaif was spotted leaving her residence, dressed in a full-sleeved heavy yellow suit.

Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal was seen at the Kalina airport, wearing a peach printed shirt and tan trousers. The ‘Sardar Udham’ actor could be seen smiling and waving for the cameras. Katrina was also seen leaving for the wedding. Before sitting in her car, she also waved and smiled patiently for her fans and media. Katrina’s mother Suzanne Turquotte was also seen leaving, dressed in a simple, yellow suit.

The wedding festivities will reportedly take place at Six Senses Fort Barwara, Sawai Madhopur district, Rajasthan from December 7-9. Earlier today, Katrina’s sister Natacha along with other family members was seen at the Jaipur Airport. Fashion stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania, who is also styling Katrina for her upcoming film ‘Tiger 3’, was also spotted at the airport.

Katrina’s sister Isabelle was seen jetting off to Rajasthan with other relatives. A source has revealed that the guestlist for the wedding has been finalised to 120 members. Filmmaker Kabir Khan, producer Amritpal Singh Bindra and director Anand Tiwari are likely to attend the high-profile wedding.

Last night, the paparazzi clicked Katrina, her mother and other family members outside Vicky’s residence in Mumbai. As per several reports, Salman Khan’s personal bodyguard Shera’s security team, Tiger Security Services, will be guarding Vicky and Katrina’s wedding at Six Senses Fort Barwara. While Katrina and Vicky’s wedding rumours have been making headlines, the two have never confirmed their relationship publicly. However, the duo has been spotted together at several events and occasions.