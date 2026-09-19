FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Viral video: Ravi Kishan grilled by journalist over UPI charges, actor defends Modi sarkar, says 'sab badhiya hoil', netizens brutally troll him: 'Gazab bakloli hai bhai'

Ravi Kishan grilled by journalist over UPI charges, actor defends Modi sarkar

Golmaal 5 release date: Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar-starrer Rohit Shetty film to be the first major release of 2027

Golmaal 5: Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar-starrer Rohit Shetty film to release in 2027

‘Do not ever use this language with me’: Scindia snaps at Guna resident over ‘Road nahi toh vote nahi’ | Watch

‘Do not ever use this language with me’: Scindia snaps at Guna resident

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Ganesh Utsav 2026: Deva Shree Ganesha, Sindoor Lal Chadayo; 5 iconic Ganpati songs that should be must-haves in your playlist

Ganesh Utsav 2026: 5 iconic Ganpati songs that should be in your playlist

MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Indian cricket stars turn back time in viral 80s AI photo trend

MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Indian cricket stars turn back time in viral 80s

Bigg Boss 20: From Mary Kom, Mahhi Vij to Isha Rekhi, Qazi Touqeer, Rhiti Tiwari, Gullu; final confirmed list of contestants

Bigg Boss 20: From Mary, Mahhi to Isha, Qazi, Rhiti; final list of contestants

Latest NewsBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Vibe vs Daayra vs Hanuman Ansh box office: Kunal Kemmu, Kareena Kapoor combined opening couldn't beat Neem Karoli Baba's biopic 7th Friday collection

Believe it or not, a non-starrer has overpowered the biggest names of the Indian film industry. Kareena Kapoor's Daayra and Kunal Kemmu's VIBE failed to surpass Hanuman Ansh on their first Friday, leaving the trade pundits shocked.

Latest News

Simran SinghSimran Singh

Updated : Sep 19, 2026, 10:49 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Vibe vs Daayra vs Hanuman Ansh box office: Kunal Kemmu, Kareena Kapoor combined opening couldn't beat Neem Karoli Baba's biopic 7th Friday collection
Kareena Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu, Shobhinaw Satyaa (Image source: IMDb)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Daayra vs VIBE vs Hanuman Ansh box office: The dynamics of the box office have changed for good. Who would have imagined that the biggest names of the Indian film industry would be beaten by a newcomer, a small-budget film? On Friday, September 18, two major Hindi and one Hollywood films were released. They'll are competing with 7 weeks old Hanuman Ansh. The first-day figures are out, and it's nothing less than a miracle. Believe it or not, Shobhinaw Satyaa's Hanuman Ansh has beaten all of the new releases. 

Daayra box office collection Day 1

As Sacnilk reported, Meghna Gulzar-directed Daayra is off to a slow start. With Rs 90 lakh net and Rs 1.08 crore gross, Kareena Kapoor has scored her career's lowest opening with Daayra. The average occupancy of Daayra Day 1 was only 11.65%. The morning shows had 5.31%, the afternoon shows had 11.08%, the evening shows had 11.92%, and the night shows had 16.31% occupancy. 

VIBE box office collection Day 1

Kunal Kemmu's directorial and starrer action-comedy VIBE took a better start than Daayra. Yet, it took a slow start at the box office. As per the portal, it collected a net of Rs 1.50 crore from 3194 shows. The total India gross collections are Rs 1.80 crore, and total India net collections are Rs 1.50 crore so far. The film had an average occupancy of 13.38%, with 6% in the morning shows, 11.31% in the afternoon shows, 13.92% in the evening shows, and 22.31% in the night shows. 

Also read: Viral video: Sudesh Berry says 'mere desh ko bacha lo' to PM Narendra Modi, prays '140 crore logo ke 10 minute aapko mil jaye', netizens blast him

Hanuman Ansh box office collection Day 43

Here comes the surprise: Vishal Chauturvedi-directed Hanuman Ansh continues to overpower all the releases. On its 7th Friday, Hanuman Ansh collected a net of Rs 5 crore across 6,462 shows, bringing total India gross collections to Rs 293.30 Cr and total India net collections to Rs 248.38 crore so far. When it comes to overseas, the film collected Rs 1.25 crore on Day 43, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 23.00 crore. The worldwide gross collection of Hanuman Ansh is Rs 316.30 crore. 

Going ahead, Hanuman Ansh will soon cross the Rs 300 crore mark in India. Whereas VIBE might show little growth over the weekend. Going by the trend, Daayra might be a big disaster for Kareena and Meghna Gulzar.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Viral video: Ravi Kishan grilled by journalist over UPI charges, actor defends Modi sarkar, says 'sab badhiya hoil', netizens brutally troll him: 'Gazab bakloli hai bhai'
Ravi Kishan grilled by journalist over UPI charges, actor defends Modi sarkar
Asian Games 2026: Tajinderpal Singh Toor replaced as flag bearer; Team India athletes yet to receive official kits
Asian Games 2026: Tajinderpal Singh Toor replaced as flag bearer
Golmaal 5 release date: Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar-starrer Rohit Shetty film to be the first major release of 2027
Golmaal 5: Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar-starrer Rohit Shetty film to release in 2027
From animal fat claims to palm oil: Fresh ED raid hits Tirupati laddu supply chain
From animal fat claims to palm oil: Fresh ED raid hits Tirupati laddu supply
‘Do not ever use this language with me’: Scindia snaps at Guna resident over ‘Road nahi toh vote nahi’ | Watch
‘Do not ever use this language with me’: Scindia snaps at Guna resident
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Ganesh Utsav 2026: Deva Shree Ganesha, Sindoor Lal Chadayo; 5 iconic Ganpati songs that should be must-haves in your playlist
Ganesh Utsav 2026: 5 iconic Ganpati songs that should be in your playlist
MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Indian cricket stars turn back time in viral 80s AI photo trend
MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Indian cricket stars turn back time in viral 80s
Bigg Boss 20: From Mary Kom, Mahhi Vij to Isha Rekhi, Qazi Touqeer, Rhiti Tiwari, Gullu; final confirmed list of contestants
Bigg Boss 20: From Mary, Mahhi to Isha, Qazi, Rhiti; final list of contestants
From Suhana Khan to Rasha Thadani, Ananya Panday: Gen-Z actresses acing modern-day Radha look in Janmashtami
From Suhana to Rasha, Ananya: Gen-Z actresses giving modern-day Radha look
Teacher's Day 2026: From Thalapathy Vijay to Jyothika, 5 popular on-screen gurus from South that became household names
Teacher's Day 2026: From Thalapathy Vijay to Jyothika, 5 popular on-screen gurus
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement