Vibe vs Daayra vs Hanuman Ansh box office: Kunal Kemmu, Kareena Kapoor combined opening couldn't beat Neem Karoli Baba's biopic 7th Friday collection

Believe it or not, a non-starrer has overpowered the biggest names of the Indian film industry. Kareena Kapoor's Daayra and Kunal Kemmu's VIBE failed to surpass Hanuman Ansh on their first Friday, leaving the trade pundits shocked.

Daayra vs VIBE vs Hanuman Ansh box office: The dynamics of the box office have changed for good. Who would have imagined that the biggest names of the Indian film industry would be beaten by a newcomer, a small-budget film? On Friday, September 18, two major Hindi and one Hollywood films were released. They'll are competing with 7 weeks old Hanuman Ansh. The first-day figures are out, and it's nothing less than a miracle. Believe it or not, Shobhinaw Satyaa's Hanuman Ansh has beaten all of the new releases.

Daayra box office collection Day 1

As Sacnilk reported, Meghna Gulzar-directed Daayra is off to a slow start. With Rs 90 lakh net and Rs 1.08 crore gross, Kareena Kapoor has scored her career's lowest opening with Daayra. The average occupancy of Daayra Day 1 was only 11.65%. The morning shows had 5.31%, the afternoon shows had 11.08%, the evening shows had 11.92%, and the night shows had 16.31% occupancy.

VIBE box office collection Day 1

Kunal Kemmu's directorial and starrer action-comedy VIBE took a better start than Daayra. Yet, it took a slow start at the box office. As per the portal, it collected a net of Rs 1.50 crore from 3194 shows. The total India gross collections are Rs 1.80 crore, and total India net collections are Rs 1.50 crore so far. The film had an average occupancy of 13.38%, with 6% in the morning shows, 11.31% in the afternoon shows, 13.92% in the evening shows, and 22.31% in the night shows.

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Hanuman Ansh box office collection Day 43

Here comes the surprise: Vishal Chauturvedi-directed Hanuman Ansh continues to overpower all the releases. On its 7th Friday, Hanuman Ansh collected a net of Rs 5 crore across 6,462 shows, bringing total India gross collections to Rs 293.30 Cr and total India net collections to Rs 248.38 crore so far. When it comes to overseas, the film collected Rs 1.25 crore on Day 43, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 23.00 crore. The worldwide gross collection of Hanuman Ansh is Rs 316.30 crore.

Going ahead, Hanuman Ansh will soon cross the Rs 300 crore mark in India. Whereas VIBE might show little growth over the weekend. Going by the trend, Daayra might be a big disaster for Kareena and Meghna Gulzar.