VIBE teaser: Move over Tiger, Pathaan, Kunal Kemmu becomes special agent to protect India with Preity Zinta, Sparsh Shrivastava, fans react

VIBE marks the second directorial venture of Kunal Kemmu after Madgaon Express. The comedy spy-thriller will be released in cinemas on September 18.

Actors Preity G Zinta and Kunal Kemmu are set to share screen space in the upcoming action-comedy VIBE! The teaser of the high-stakes film was unveiled on Friday and shows Kemmu and Sparsh Shrivastava as two ordinary friends who suddenly find themselves caught in a dangerous situation.

The teaser introduces Kunal as Hardik and Sparsh as Bugs, who are neither trained nor ready to become heroes but are pushed into a mission to protect the country. What follows is a mix of action, comedy, and chaos as the two get caught up in a situation much bigger than they expected.

Take a look at the teaser:

Preity G Zinta plays a key role in the film and is seen as a confident woman who appears to be in charge of the mission. Her character is shown giving directions to the two unlikely heroes as they are pulled deeper into the situation.

Written and directed by Kunal Kemmu, VIBE is produced by Kemmu and Chirag Nihalani under Drongo Films. The film also stars debutant Vanshika Dhir, along with Dinesh Lal Yadav and Yashpal Sharma in pivotal roles. VIBE, an Amazon MGM Studios film, is scheduled to release in theatres on September 18.

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Meanwhile, Preity is currently seen in Batwara 1947, which stars Sunny Deol in the lead role. Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and produced under Aamir Khan Productions, the film also features stars Shabana Azmi, Karan Deol, Ali Fazal and Abhimanyu Singh in key roles. Set during the 1947 Partition, the film follows a family whose lives change as violence, fear and forced migration affect communities that had lived together. The film's music has been composed by AR Rahman, with lyrics by Javed Akhtar.