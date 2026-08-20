VIBE: Kunal Kemmu introduces Priety Zinta into his crazy world of madness, chaos, thrill, teaser to be out on THIS date

VIBE marks Kunal Kemmu's second directorial venture after 2024's Madgaon Express. The film will be released in cinemas on September 18.

Actor-filmmaker Kunal Kemmu's second directorial venture, VIBE, will soon be crashing into cinemas. Ahead of the release, Kunal dropped the first poster, giving a sneak peek of the world, featuring Preity G Zinta after Batwara 1947, giving a boss-lady avatar. In contrast, Kunal Kemmu, Sparsh Shrivastava, and Vanshika Dhir appear visibly distressed—hinting at going off the rails.

What is VIBE about?



VIBE revolves around two inseparable friends whose ordinary lives go into an unpredictable, high-energy adventure that pushes their survival instincts and friendship to the limit. Written and directed by Kunal Kemmu, VIBE is produced by Kunal Kemmu and Chirag Nihalani. The movie stars Kemmu alongside Preity G Zinta, Sparsh Shrivastava, and debutant Vanshika Dhir in lead roles. The teaser is dropping tomorrow, August 21, and the film will release in cinemas on September 18.

Here's the poster of VIBE

Netizens reactions to VIBE poster

As soon as Kunal dropped the VIBE poster, it caught netizens' attention. The majority of moviegoers expressed their happiness to see Preity Zinta back in action. A few others stated that the film has the wackiness of Madgaon Express. A netizen wrote, "Boom Boom… Now that’s what we want to see with Preity Zinta in it. My Forever Crush is Back in Business and with Boom Boom." Another netizen wrote, "Preity Back in the Business. Boom." One of the netizens wrote, "Hope the movie will be a huge blockbuster for PZ."

About Kunal Kemmu's first directorial

Before VIBE, Kunal Kemmu made his directorial debut with the madcap entertainer Madgaon Express. Divyenndu, Avinash Tiwary, and Pratik Gandhi-starrer Madgaon Express was released with favorable reviews and became a sleeper hit at the box office. The second instalment of Madgaon Express is under development. In an exclusive interview with us, Kunal revealed when Madgaon Express 2 is expected to go on the floor next year.

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