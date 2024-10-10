Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil and Rana Daggubati-starrer Vettaiyan has earned around Rs 30 crore net in India on its opening day.

The much-anticipated action thriller Vettaiyan has finally released in the theatres on October 10. Headlined by Rajinikanth and also starring Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, and Manju Warrier in pivotal roles, the TJ Gnanavel directorial is based on extra judicial killings with Rajinikanth and Amitabh involved in an ideological clash against each other.

Vettaiyan has hit the theatres globally in its original Tamil language and the dubbed versions in Hindi, Telugu, and Kannada as Vettaiyan - The Hunter. As per the early estimates from the entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk, the Rajinikanth-starrer has earned Rs 30 crore net in India on its opening day. Out of this, the major earnings of Rs 26.15 crore have come from the original Tamil version. The Telugu-dubbed version has collected Rs 3.2 crore, while Hindi and Kannada-dubbed versions have seen low collections of just Rs 65 lakhs.

The TJ Gnanavel directorial has failed to match up to the opening day haul of Rajinikanth's previous release Jailer directed by Nelson. Jailer had earned Rs 48.35 crore net in India on its opening day last year. The action comedy, which also starred Vinayakan, Ramya Krishnan, Vasanth Ravi, and Yogi Babu in pivotal roles and superstars Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar and Jackie Shroff making cameo appearances, went on to become a blockbuster and grossed Rs 600 crore worldwide.

Coming back to Vettaiyan, the 2024 release has Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan reuniting after 33 years. The two superstars were last seen together in the 1991 action drama Hum. They have also worked on two other Hindi films Andhaa Kaanoon in 1983 and Geraftaar in 1985. While Andhaa Kanoon had Rajinikanth in the leading role and Amitabh in an extended special appearance, Geraftaar was headlined by Amitabh and Rajinikanth played a cameo.

