'Veteran' remake on hold! Salman Khan to finish 'Inshallah' and 'Kick 2' post 'Dabangg 3' shoot

Salman Khan, Kick 2, Bharat, Inshallah, Dabangg 3

Salman Khan is currently awaiting the release of Bharat. Co-starring Katrina Kaif among other actors, the Ali Abbas Zafar directorial is the story about the journey of a man and nation together. The movie will be a treat to his Muslim fans waiting to celebrate Eid.

Apart from being busy before Bharat release, Salman Khan is also shooting for his cop franchise film Dabangg 3. The actor has already shot some portions and will soon begin shooting for the item song featuring him in the lead, which is touted to be called 'Munna Badnaam Hua'.

After Salman finishes Dabangg 3, the actor would begin work on Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Inshallah which also stars Alia Bhatt in the lead role. Apart from that, he will also turned Devi Lal Prasad (read Devil) for the sequel of Kick i.e. Kick 2.

Confirming the same, a source told Mid-Day, "When the sequel was announced, the script wasn't ready. Since part one included high-octane action sequences, Nadiadwala wanted to take the second instalment a notch above. Now that the production house is ready, the actor has also given his nod. Once he finishes shooting for Dabangg 3, he will move on to Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Inshallah, and then Kick 2."

There were a lot of speculations whether Jacqueline Fenrnadez would be part of the project. Clearing all doubts, the source added, "While the film will not be a continuation of the last edition, Salman's character's traits will be retained. Jacqueline has been finalised for it."

Kick 2 is expected to go on floors in April 2020 and is looking for December 2020 release.