Bappi Lahiri admitted to Mumbai hospital after testing positive for COVID-19

Veteran music composer Bappi Lahiri has been admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital after testing positive for COVID-19, the singer's spokesperson confirmed.

On behalf of Bappi Lahiri, the spokesperson shared, "Despite utmost precautions, unfortunately, Mr Bappi Lahiri has tested positive for COVID-19. He is under very good and expert care at the Breach Candy Hospital. Bappi dada's family requests all those who came in contact with him in the recent past to get themselves tested as a precautionary measure."

The spokesperson further added, "He seeks blessings and wishes of his fans, friends and everyone from India and abroad. On behalf of Bappi Da, we are passing his message to all his well-wishers and fans to stay healthy, stay blessed."

Earlier in March, Bappi Da, as he is fondly known, had revealed that he had registered for the COVID-19 vaccine. It is not clear, however, if he took the first shot of the vaccine.

Bappi Da had written in an Instagram post, "I’ve just pre-registered for my #COVID19Vaccine – what are you waiting for! As soon as I found out that us over 60’s and those aged between 45-59 with a specified co-morbidity are now able to get our jab booked in, I felt a sense of relief that the end to this pandemic is in sight. It was quick & simple to register at Cowin.gov.in (link in bio) and I urge all of my friends in this age bracket to do the same!"

He had added, "Please pre-register in advance as this is much more efficient than walk-ins, which should be after 3pm. Just take your Aadhaar card, voter or any government ID which has your photo, gender and date of birth. Join me and millions of other over 60’s in pre-registering for your vaccine, today to protect yourself, your family, and India. #Unite2FightCorona #LargestVaccineDrive #VaccineVarta #CoWin."

