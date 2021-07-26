Veteran Kannada actor Jayanthi passes away at 76, Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa mourns demise

Headlines

'He wasn't able to move': Ex-India coach recalls MS Dhoni playing in pain during 2016 Asia Cup clash vs Pakistan

Meet the woman CEO who runs Rs 51,382 crore pharma company with brother

Asia Cup 2023: Why is Shreyas Iyer not playing against Pakistan in Super 4s?

'India's G20 presidency set path for world': World Bank President Ajay Banga

Bhola Shankar OTT release: When, where to watch Chiranjeevi, Tamannaah Bhatia, Keerthy Suresh-starrer action film

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

'He wasn't able to move': Ex-India coach recalls MS Dhoni playing in pain during 2016 Asia Cup clash vs Pakistan

Meet the woman CEO who runs Rs 51,382 crore pharma company with brother

Asia Cup 2023: Why is Shreyas Iyer not playing against Pakistan in Super 4s?

Loved Jawan? Here are must-watch popular vigilante action thrillers

Check out what Katrina Kaif eats for a toned body

Top 10 highest tenth wicket partnership in ODIs

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Jawan pre-release event: Shah Rukh Khan arrives in style in Chennai, hugs Vijay Sethupathi, kisses Anirudh Ravichander

Asia Cup 2023 photos: Five most heated moments between players in tournament's history

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Mamata Banerjee ties rakhi to Amitabh Bachchan, poses with Jaya, Abhishek, Aishwarya Rai, see pics

G20 Summit: Rishi Sunak Visits Akshardham Temple With Akshata Murty; Performs Aarti, Walks Barefoot

From investments to trade: PM Modi meets UK PM Rishi Sunak on sidelines of G20 Summit

G20 Summit: Amid name change row, PM Modi sends strong 'Bharat' message to opposition

Bhola Shankar OTT release: When, where to watch Chiranjeevi, Tamannaah Bhatia, Keerthy Suresh-starrer action film

Shekhar Kapur has proud Indian moment in London as immigration officer congratulates him for Chandrayaan 3

Saira Banu pens heartfelt note for Shah Rukh Khan, shares rare video of actor with Dilip Kumar, calls him 'remarkable'

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Veteran Kannada actor Jayanthi passes away at 76, Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa mourns demise

Reportedly, Jayanthi, who is survived by her son Krishna Kumar, passed away due to age-related ailments.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 26, 2021, 01:13 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Veteran Kannada actor Jayanthi, popularly known as Abhinaya Sharadhe, died on Monday morning at her residence in Bengaluru. She was 76 when she breathed her last. Mourning the demise of Jayanthi, Karnataka CM B.S. 

Yediyurappa took to Twitter and wrote in Kannada, "Her contribution to the film industry is immense. It is an irreplaceable loss to Kannada film industry.”

Reportedly, Jayanthi, who is survived by her son Krishna Kumar, passed away due to age-related ailments. Speaking of Jayanthi’s acting career, she had done over 500 films in Kannada, Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil, Marathi and Hindi. 

From Dr Rajkumar to NTR and MGR, Jayanthi had shared screen space with the likes of legends of Southern cinema.Also, for her remarkable contribution, Jayanthi had received several accolades, including the Karnataka State awards and the President`s Medal for Best Actress. 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Former England captain Andrew Flintoff makes first public appearance since Top Gear crash, See pics

Watch: Nayanthara expresses gratitude as paparazzo says ‘Jawan movie nahi, festival hai’ in viral video

Meet Mumbai's richest CEO who became billionaire without IIM degree, bought Rs 70 crore house in Mumbai, net worth is...

Meet man who leads Rs 1,00,000 crore company, ex-employee of PepsiCo India

How to see Hidden Hashtags on Instagram [Explained]

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Jawan pre-release event: Shah Rukh Khan arrives in style in Chennai, hugs Vijay Sethupathi, kisses Anirudh Ravichander

Asia Cup 2023 photos: Five most heated moments between players in tournament's history

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Mamata Banerjee ties rakhi to Amitabh Bachchan, poses with Jaya, Abhishek, Aishwarya Rai, see pics

Viral Photos of the Day: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra look adorable together, Neha Bhasin poses in raincoat

Shah Rukh Khan unveils Jawan trailer on Burj Khalifa with 20000 fans in attendance, see viral photos from grand event

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE