Veteran actress Madhumati dies at 87, Akshay Kumar pens heartfelt tribute for legendary dancer: 'My first and forever guru'

Veteran actress and dancer Madhumati has passed away at the age of 87. She was best known for her roles in films like Ankhen, Tower House, Shikari, and Mujhe Jeene Do among others. She was often compared with the iconic actress-dancer Helen, who was her contemporary.

Akshay Kumar penned a heartfelt tribute for the legendary dancer and shared an old picture with her on his X account. He wrote, "My first and forever guru. Everything I know about dance, I learnt at your feet, Madhumati ji. Har ada, har expression mein aapki yaad hamesha saath rahegi. Om Shanti."

Vindu Dara Singh, who was last seen in Ajay Devgn's comedy Son of Sardaar 2, also remembered her and wrote on his X account, "Rest in peace our teacher and guide #Madhumati ji. A beautiful life led filled with love and blessings from so many of us who learnt dancing from this legend."

From a young age, Madhumati had a strong passion for dance and received training in multiple classical dance forms, including Bharatanatyam, Kathak, Manipuri, and Kathakali. She became a well-known performer in Indian cinema, working in over 70 films across Hindi, Marathi, Punjabi, and Bhojpuri industries.

