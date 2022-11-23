Search icon
Veteran actor Vikram Gokhale hospitalised, in critical condition

The 82-year-old actor Vikram Gokhale was admitted to the Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital a few days ago

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 23, 2022, 07:12 PM IST

Credit: bolly_newzz/Instagram

Veteran film and tv star Vikram Gokhale, who has worked in films including the 1990 Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Agneepath and 1999 film Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam which featured Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, has been hospitalised in Pune following health complications. 

The 82-year-old actor was admitted to the Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital a few days ago, where he is currently undergoing treatment, they said. The doctors, however, refused to reveal any further information and said Gokhale's family will give an update on his health status. (With inputs from PTI)

