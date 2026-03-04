Veteran actor Vijay Crishna, who played Shah Rukh Khan's father in Devdas, passes away at 81

Vijay Crishna received widespread critical acclaim for his role in the 2004 English-language film Dance Like a Man, adapted from Mahesh Dattani's celebrated stage play.

Vijay Crishna is no more. The news of his demise was shared by actor Lillete Dubey via an Instagram post. "Heartbroken...our dearest Vijay Crishna...part of our theatre family & Dance like a Man for over 25 years...has passed away. A man of many parts..a brilliant actor, handsome, charming, bright with his dry tongue in cheek trademark humour, he was much loved & cherished by us all...so many memories flood the heart & mind & overwhelm me...RIP my Jairaj...you will never be forgotten", she grieved.

Lillete paid condolences to the bereaved family. "May you entertain the angels as you did us all here...love & prayers for his lovely wife Smita, girls Nyrika & Freyan & the whole family," she wrote. After learning about the death of Vijay, several members of the film industry paid their heartfelt condolences.

Anupam Kher wrote, "That is so, so sad. Om shanti!" "Oh God no. This is so terribly sad. Known him since I was all of 15. Gutted," actress and Alia Bhatt's mother Soni Razdan commented. Saif Ali Khan and Soha Ali Khan's sister Saba Pataudi added, "Thats very sad news. My sincere condolences to his family n all those who worked or knew him. May he rest in peace."

Vijay Crishna had long been recognised for his work in both theatre and cinema, earning respect for his deeply nuanced performances. He received widespread critical acclaim for his role in the 2004 English-language film Dance Like a Man, adapted from Mahesh Dattani's celebrated stage play.

Over the years, he also appeared in several Hindi films. Many viewers fondly remember him for portraying the father of Shah Rukh Khan's character in Devdas. Crishna is survived by his wife, Smita Crishna, a prominent businesswoman, and their daughter, Nyrika Holkar. The cause of his death has not yet been disclosed. (With inputs from ANI)

READ | Lara Dutta shares she is stranded in Dubai with her daughter amid US-Israel-Iran war: 'No one deserves to live in fear'