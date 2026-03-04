FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Veteran actor Vijay Crishna, who played Shah Rukh Khan's father in Devdas, passes away at 81

Nepal Election 2026: Post Gen-Z uprising, referendum on corruption, monarchy and political stability

Nitish Kumar to quit as Bihar CM? Speculation rife as key JD(U) meeting underway

Lara Dutta shares she is stranded in Dubai with her daughter amid US-Israel-Iran war: 'No one deserves to live in fear'

India’s 7-year wait set to end? New Zealand sends special proposal to BCCI amid Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli hype

Iran allows only Chinese vessels through Strait of Hormuz, other ships face attack risk

Pakistan drop Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman; name six new faces in Shaheen Afridi-led ODI squad vs Bangladesh

US-Iran War: Imminent oil Shock 2.0 may increase India's inflation, fiscal deficit and depreciation of rupee

After housing board notice, CSK legend MS Dhoni fined again for THIS reason before IPL 2026

Sacred Games actress Rajshri Deshpande reveals she underwent surgery after breast cancer diagnosis: 'Ready to take on the world'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Veteran actor Vijay Crishna, who played Shah Rukh Khan's father in Devdas, passes away at 81

Veteran actor Vijay Crishna, who played SRK's father in Devdas, dies at 81

Nepal Election 2026: Post Gen-Z uprising, referendum on corruption, monarchy and political stability

Nepal Election 2026: Post Gen-Z uprising, referendum on corruption, stability??

India’s 7-year wait set to end? New Zealand sends special proposal to BCCI amid Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli hype

India’s 7-year wait set to end? New Zealand sends special proposal to BCCI amid

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Mojtaba Khamenei: How wealthy is Iran's new Supreme Leader? Look at his family, net worth, business and more

Mojtaba Khamenei: How wealthy is Iran's new Supreme Leader?

Who is Sanju Samson's wife? How Charulatha Ramesh fell in love with Indian cricketer, know about her educational qualification, net worth and more

Who is Sanju Samson's wife? How Charulatha Ramesh fell in love with cricketer

Allu Sirish, Nayanika Reddy pre-wedding bash: Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, Atlee, Nani, Nagarjuna, Naga Chaitanya, Rana Daggubati attend grand celebration

Celebrities at Allu Sirish, Nayanika Reddy pre-wedding bash

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Veteran actor Vijay Crishna, who played Shah Rukh Khan's father in Devdas, passes away at 81

Vijay Crishna received widespread critical acclaim for his role in the 2004 English-language film Dance Like a Man, adapted from Mahesh Dattani's celebrated stage play.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Mar 04, 2026, 07:08 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Veteran actor Vijay Crishna, who played Shah Rukh Khan's father in Devdas, passes away at 81
Vijay Crishna passes away
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Vijay Crishna is no more. The news of his demise was shared by actor Lillete Dubey via an Instagram post. "Heartbroken...our dearest Vijay Crishna...part of our theatre family & Dance like a Man for over 25 years...has passed away. A man of many parts..a brilliant actor, handsome, charming, bright with his dry tongue in cheek trademark humour, he was much loved & cherished by us all...so many memories flood the heart & mind & overwhelm me...RIP my Jairaj...you will never be forgotten", she grieved.

Lillete paid condolences to the bereaved family. "May you entertain the angels as you did us all here...love & prayers for his lovely wife Smita, girls Nyrika & Freyan & the whole family," she wrote. After learning about the death of Vijay, several members of the film industry paid their heartfelt condolences.

Anupam Kher wrote, "That is so, so sad. Om shanti!" "Oh God no. This is so terribly sad. Known him since I was all of 15. Gutted," actress and Alia Bhatt's mother Soni Razdan commented. Saif Ali Khan and Soha Ali Khan's sister Saba Pataudi added, "Thats very sad news. My sincere condolences to his family n all those who worked or knew him. May he rest in peace."

Vijay Crishna had long been recognised for his work in both theatre and cinema, earning respect for his deeply nuanced performances. He received widespread critical acclaim for his role in the 2004 English-language film Dance Like a Man, adapted from Mahesh Dattani's celebrated stage play.

Over the years, he also appeared in several Hindi films. Many viewers fondly remember him for portraying the father of Shah Rukh Khan's character in Devdas. Crishna is survived by his wife, Smita Crishna, a prominent businesswoman, and their daughter, Nyrika Holkar. The cause of his death has not yet been disclosed. (With inputs from ANI)

READ | Lara Dutta shares she is stranded in Dubai with her daughter amid US-Israel-Iran war: 'No one deserves to live in fear'

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Veteran actor Vijay Crishna, who played Shah Rukh Khan's father in Devdas, passes away at 81
Veteran actor Vijay Crishna, who played SRK's father in Devdas, dies at 81
Nepal Election 2026: Post Gen-Z uprising, referendum on corruption, monarchy and political stability
Nepal Election 2026: Post Gen-Z uprising, referendum on corruption, stability??
Nitish Kumar to quit as Bihar CM? Speculation rife as key JD(U) meeting underway
Nitish to quit as Bihar CM? Reports say he may go to Rajya Sabha
Lara Dutta shares she is stranded in Dubai with her daughter amid US-Israel-Iran war: 'No one deserves to live in fear'
Lara Dutta shares she is stuck in Dubai with daughter amid US-Israel-Iran war
India’s 7-year wait set to end? New Zealand sends special proposal to BCCI amid Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli hype
India’s 7-year wait set to end? New Zealand sends special proposal to BCCI amid
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Mojtaba Khamenei: How wealthy is Iran's new Supreme Leader? Look at his family, net worth, business and more
Mojtaba Khamenei: How wealthy is Iran's new Supreme Leader?
Who is Sanju Samson's wife? How Charulatha Ramesh fell in love with Indian cricketer, know about her educational qualification, net worth and more
Who is Sanju Samson's wife? How Charulatha Ramesh fell in love with cricketer
Allu Sirish, Nayanika Reddy pre-wedding bash: Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, Atlee, Nani, Nagarjuna, Naga Chaitanya, Rana Daggubati attend grand celebration
Celebrities at Allu Sirish, Nayanika Reddy pre-wedding bash
Step inside Sanju Samson’s luxurious Rs 6 crore Kerala bungalow with modern interiors, lush green garden and more | See pics
Step inside Sanju Samson’s luxurious Rs 6 crore Kerala bungalow | See Pics
Sanju Samson rocks T20 World Cup amid ICC review: A look at his family, luxurious property, net worth
Sanju Samson rocks T20 World Cup: A look at his family, property, net worth
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement