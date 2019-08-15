Veteran actor Vidya Sinha passes away at 72

Yesteryear actor Vidya Sinha passes away on Thursday. The actor was admitted to the hospital a few days back after she complained of breathlessness. She was 72 and had also developed heart and lung disorders leading her to prolong diseases. The report had also suggested that Vidya Sinha is stable and likely to get discharged in a few days. However, she was then kept in ventilator support as her health deteriorated.

Earlier, talking about her health issues, a source had told Hindustan Times, "Her prolonged medical issues had aggravated, leading to breathlessness and she even developed heart and lung disorders, leading to more breathlessness. All that has been taken care of." They added, "The doctors are yet to decide (about her discharge from the hospital). She will have to stay here for a few days for complete recovery."

Over these many years, Vidya Sinha has been a part of several popular films namely Rajnigandha, Chhoti Si Baat, Pati Patni Aur Woh, Love Story, Bodyguard to name a few.

She also worked in a few television shows such as Kkavyanjali, Qubool Hai, Ishq Ka Rang Safed, Chandra Nandini, Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala among others.

Vidya Sinha was missing from Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala owing to her health issues. She played the role of Bebe, Sikandar’s mother on the show and was loved for her role as well. She also made a brief appearance again after she recovered temporarily from illness.

RIP!