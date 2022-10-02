Shatrughan Sinha declares stardom has ended, says 'stars don't have the power to pull...'

Shatrughan Sinha

Veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha opened up about the dull phase of Bollywood, and he asserted that the stardom in the Hindi film industry has ended. While speaking to ETimes, Sinha spoke about several issues, and he was frank enough to share his unfiltered thoughts.

When asked about the dull phase of Bollywood and boycott trends, Kaalicharan star added that things have changed drastically post-Covid pandemic. "The COVID pandemic broke the backbone of the film business and it has almost ended stardom. Stars are no more larger-than-life. The pandemic has made everyone equal," Shatrughan added.

Shotgun Shatrughan has been one of the superstars of the 70s. His flamboyant persona made him a tough competitor to other stars such as Amitabh Bachchan, Vinod Khanna, and Dharmendra. Sinha was asked about his views on the downfall of Bollywood, and does he think that it is the end of the superstar era. Sinha stated that it seems like that at the moment. "Only selective films and stars would work. There’s also confusion about whether to go for theatres or OTT." Shatrughan further explained, "Plus, it has become too expensive to watch a film at a theatre with your family. The stars don’t have the power to pull the audience to the theatres anymore. They have come from larger-than-life to the ground, almost. Their personal and social image has suffered a dent too."

Sr Sinha even spoke about his kids, sons Luv and Kush, and daughter Sonakshi. "She (Sonakshi) is very talented and confident. She is doing very well. Luv and Kush also have confidence. But Sonakshi has inherited it very well. People say that Sonakshi has inherited confidence from her father and beauty from her mother." When asked about Sonakshi's marriage, the Dostana actor stated that he hadn’t interfered in his children’s life since they turned 18. "I practice what I preach when I say that parents should focus on their kids’ aptitude, not their own will," Sinha stated that he's confident that they will take the right decision at the right time and right age.