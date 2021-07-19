Veteran actor Savita Bajaj receives financial help from Supriya Pilgaonkar to pay hospital bills, shifted to ICU

Veteran actress Savita Bajaj, best known for films such as 'Beta Ho Toh Aisa', 'Nadiya Ke Paar' and ‘Nishant’ recently opened about her dire financial conditions. Bajaj revealed that she has used all her savings on her ill health and does not have money to take care of herself.

After hearing her heartbreaking story, senior actress Supriya Pilgaonkar has extended support to Savita. "Supriya Pilgaonkar has come forward and helped and some committee members of CINTAA too have pitched in so that we can pay some portion of the hospital,” actress Nupoor Alankar, who has been looking after Bajaj told Times of India.

Nupur also confirmed that Savita has been shifted to the ICU where she is on oxygen support but is stable now. She also said that it was difficult for the veteran actress to open up about her monetary situation.

"She is a woman of huge self-respect and just yesterday some media persons landed up at the hospital stressed her out so much that she had to be shifted to the ICU,” Nupur said.

Earlier in an interview with TOI, talking about her financial condition, Savita Bajaj said, “My savings have dried up. I have spent all the money on my failing health. I have developed serious breathing issues and don’t know how I will manage now.”

She added, "The writers’ association had helped me with rupees one lakh in 2016 after I was hospitalised following an accident. CINTAA, too, had helped me with Rs 50,000. But today, I am not in a condition to work owing to my poor health. I have every intention to pay back the money once I resume work, but right now, I’m not in a condition to work due to my poor health. Sadly, I have nobody who can take care of me today. Around 25 years ago, I had decided to move back to my hometown, Delhi, but no one in my family wanted to keep me. I have earned a lot, helped those in need, but today I need help.”

“I want someone to build an old age home for actors like me who are on their own. I don’t have my own home in Mumbai even after working for so many years. I live on rent in a one-room kitchen in Malad. I pay Rs 7,000 as rent. I didn’t want to ask for money, but it’s going to be difficult for me to manage now", Savita Bajaj added.

Of late, several actors including Shagufta Ali and Anaya Soni have come out in the open about suffering from financial stress. The COVID-19 pandemic has only added to the struggles of people, including these actors.