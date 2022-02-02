Veteran actor Ramesh Deo passes away at 93

At the age of 93, veteran Hindi and Marathi cinema actor Ramesh Deo died of a heart attack in Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, Mumbai. According to a report of PTI, Ramesh's son and filmmaker Abhinay Deo said, "He passed away due to a heart attack around 8.30 PM tonight at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital. He was 93."

Deo worked in many Hindi and Marathi films in his extensive career. Beginning his career as a villain in Hindi cinema with 1962's 'Aarti', Deo has done more than 250 films in his career. Apart from working in Bollywood films, Ramesh has also given a major contribution to Marathi films and Marathi theatre. Ramesh had given memorable roles alongside stars such as Amitabh Bachchan, Rajesh Khanna in 'Anand.' With Shatrughan Sinha and Hema Malini in 'Mere Apne.' His filmogrpahy includes popular movies like, 'Azad Desh Ke Ghulam,' 'Gharana,' 'Sone Pe Suhaga,' 'Gora,' 'Kudrat Ka Kanoon,' 'Diljala,' 'Pyaar Kiye Jaa,' 'Ilzaam,' 'Patthar Dil,' 'Sriman Srimati,' Main Awaara Hoon,' 'Heeralal Panaalal,' 'Yehi Hai Zindagi,' 'Fakira,' 'Saraswatichandra,' 'Kora Kagaz,' 'Geeta Mera Naam,' 'Joru Ka Ghulam,' 'Darpan,' 'Jeevan Mrityu,' 'Zameen Aasman,' 'Hulchul,' 'Sanjog,' 'Jaise Ko Taisa.' Ramesh's last Hindi movie was 2016's action-thriller 'Ghayal Once Again,' with Sunny Deol, Soha Ali Khan.

Ramesh is survived by wife actress Seema Deo, son actor Ajinkya Deo and son filmmaker Abhinay Deo ('Delhi Belly' and 'Force').

(With inputs from PTI)