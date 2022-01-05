Veteran actor Prem Chopra, wife Uma discharged from Lilavati hospital

Veteran actor Prem Chopra and his wife Uma Chopra were tested COVID positive, and they were admitted to Lilavati Hospital on Monday.

On Monday, veteran actor Prem Chopra and his wife Uma were tested COVID positive, and they were admitted to Lilavati Hospital. Now, as per the reports, the duo got discharged from the hospital on Tuesday. According to PTI, The couple was admitted to the Lilavati Hospital, where they received the monoclonal antibody cocktail. Dr Jalil Parkar on Wednesday said that the 86-year-old veteran and his wife were discharged on Tuesday.

Earlier Dr Parkar has confirmed in an official statement that the actor is mending well to the treatment, and the couple will likely be discharged in a few days. "They both have received the monoclonal antibody cocktail and are recuperating well. Hopefully will be discharged in a day or two. At the age of 86 years (Prem Chopra) is responding quite well." Parkar said.

Celebrated paparaazi Viral Bhayani also took to Instagram to reveal that close relative, Rohit Roy has confirmed the news that the senior actor is recovering well. Rohit Roy is married to Manasi Joshi Roy, sister of Sharman Joshi, Prem Chopra's son-in-law.

Prem Chopra has acted in several films such as 'Shaheed,' 'Woh Kaun Thi,' 'Upkaar', 'Purab Aur Pashchim', 'Do Raaste', and 'Phool Bane Angaarey' among others. He was recently seen in crime comedy 'Bunty Aur Babli 2', the sequel to the original 'Bunty Aur Babli' released in 2005.

His wife Uma Chopra is the sister of Krishna Kapoor, Raj Kapoor's wife. Krishna liked Prem and wanted him to marry her sister. She convinced her husband Raj Kapoor to initiate the talks. The great showman himself took his sister-in-law proposal to Prem and asked him to meet Uma few times before taking the final decision. After a couple of meetings, Uma and Prem started liking each other and tied the knot in 1969. The couple gave birth to three daughters - Rakita, Punita and Prerna who got married within Hindi film and television industry itself. Prerna tied the knot with Sharman Joshi.

(With inputs from PTI)