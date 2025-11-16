Veteran actor Prem Chopra discharged from hospital after eight days, doctors reported...

Prem Chopra was brought to Leelavati Hospital on Saturday, November 8, and after eight days, doctors finally gave the veteran star discharge.

Veteran actor Prem Chopra has been discharged from the hospital, eight days after he was admitted due to breathlessness. Days before Dharamednra's hospitalisation, Prem Chopra was also rushed to Leelavati Hospital. He was brought to the hospital on November 8. The doctor shared that the Bobby actor has been admitted following a heart condition and a viral infection. On Sunday, Chopra was discharged from the hospital, and doctors confirmed it to media portals.

Why did Prem Chopra have to go through a health scare?

The 90-year-old actor was experiencing breathing difficulties, which prompted his family to seek immediate medical attention. Doctors at the hospital confirmed that Chopra has an existing heart condition and had also developed a viral and lung infection, but also clarified that Chopra was NEVER in a critical state.

Doctors on Prem Chopra's health

In a statement, Dr Jalil Parker said, "Prem Chopra ji was admitted to Leelavati Hospital two days ago under his family cardiologist, Dr Nitin Gokhale. He has a heart issue also, and he also developed a viral infection, a lung infection, for which I am also the treating physician in the same team. He is not in the ICU; he is in the rooms, in the wards, and he is not critical." The health expert further confirmed, "He has age-related issues, and that is why it takes time for an elderly gentleman to recover. He is 92 years old, so he should be discharged in another 2-3 days. He is stable." On the work front, Prem was last seen in Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal. In this blockbuster film, he plays Ranbir Kapoor's grandfather.