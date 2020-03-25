Veteran actor Nimmi passes away at 88

Veteran actor Nawab Banoo popularly known as Nimmi passed away on March 25, 2020, at the age of 88. The news of her demise was tweeted by trade analyst Komal Nahta. He wrote, "Yesteryear actress Nimmi ji passed away. She was 88. May her soul rest in peace." Nimmi is popularly known for her work in the movie namely Raj Kapoor and Nargis starrer Barsaat which released in 1949. Interestingly, that was Nimmi's Bollywood debut as well.

She has been actively working the movies in the era of the 50s and the 60s. Nimmi has been a part of several movies namely Sazaa, Deedar, Daag, Aan, Aandhiyan, Aabshar, Alif Laila, Amar, Pyaase Nain, Uran Khatola, Kundan, Char Paise, Rajdhani, Bhai-Bhai, Basant Bahar, Sohni Mahiwal, Pehli Raat, Char Dil Char Rahen Pyari, Angulimaal, Shamma, Mere Mehboob, Pooja Ke Phool, Daal Me Kala, Akashdeep, Love & God to name a few.

As per reports, it was Raj Kapoor, who gave Nawab Banoo, the stage name Nimmi. Apart from the legendary filmmaker-actor, Nimmi has shared screen space with Dev Anand and Dilip Kumar. An India Express report suggested that she shared a cordial relation with female actors namely Nargis, Madhubala, Suraiya, Geeta Bali and Meena Kumari.

Nimmi was married to filmmaker S Ali Raza, who passed away in the year 2007.

May her soul rest in peace!