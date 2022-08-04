Search icon
Veteran actor Mithilesh Chaturvedi passes away after suffering from heart ailment

Shortly after having a heart attack and moving to his hometown to heal, Mithilesh Chaturvedi passed.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 04, 2022, 11:06 AM IST

Mithilesh Chaturvedi

Mithilesh Chaturvedi, a well-known veteran actor, has passed away. He passed away late on August 3 night. The actor passed away in Lucknow after suffering a heart condition. Shortly after having a heart attack and moving to his hometown to heal, Mithilesh passed.

His son-in-law Ashish, too, mourned the demise by penning an emotional note on Facebook."Aap duniya ke sabse ache pita the, aapne mujhe dhamaad nhi balki ek pbete ki tara prem diya. Bhagwan aapki aatma ko shanti pradan kare (You were the best father in the world, you gave me love like your own son)," Ashish posted, adding a few images of the late actor.

After learning about the death, netizens paid their heartfelt condolences.

"Well-known theatre and film actor #MithileshChaturvedi passes away after suffering heart ailment. May his departed soul rest in peace," a social media user tweeted.

"Sad news, rest in peace sir," another one wrote. Mithilesh Chaturvedi had acted in films like Koi Mil Gaya, Asoka, Gadar Ek Prem Katha, and Ready among many others. According to reports, the actor also bagged a web series titled Talli Jodd.

Further details are awaited.


(Inputs from ANI)

 

