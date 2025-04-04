Manoj Kumar was admitted to the hospital on February 21, 2025, after his condition worsened.

Legendary actor and filmmaker Manoj Kumar, a stalwart of Indian cinema, passed away on April 4, 2025, at the age of 87. The actor, affectionately known as Bharat Kumar for his portrayal of patriotic roles in numerous films, breathed his last at 4:03 am at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai.

According to medical reports, the cause of his death was identified as cardiogenic shock due to acute myocardial infarction, a severe heart attack. The reports also confirmed that Kumar had been battling decompensated liver cirrhosis in the past few months, which contributed to his declining health.

He was admitted to the hospital on February 21, 2025, after his condition worsened. Born Harikrishan Goswami on July 24, 1937, in Amritsar, Punjab, Manoj Kumar carved a niche for himself in Hindi cinema. His iconic roles in films like Shaheed, Upkar, and Rang De Basanti resonated deeply with the patriotic sentiments of the Indian public. Throughout his career, Kumar became known for both his acting and direction in films that focused on national pride and the spirit of unity.

Kumar's contributions to Indian cinema earned him several prestigious accolades, including a National Film Award and seven Filmfare Awards in different categories. In recognition of his immense contribution to Indian arts, the Government of India awarded him the Padma Shri in 1992. His legacy was further solidified when he was honored with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2015, the highest recognition in Indian cinema. The news of his passing has sent shockwaves through the film industry, with many expressing their grief and honoring his legacy.

Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit also expressed his grief over the passing of the legendary actor. Speaking to ANI, he said, "Sad to inform you all that legendary Dada Saheb Phalke Award winner, our inspiration, doyen of Indian film industry, Shri Manoj Kumarji is no more.

He breathed his last at Kokilaben Hospital, Andheri, after not being well for a very, very long time. It's a great loss to the industry, Manojji will really miss you." He added, "We all kept on meeting him quite occasionally. He was always full of life, he was always happy, and the entire industry will miss him. A great soul like him, a great maker like him, will never be there in our industry. Goodbye Manojji, goodbye."

Manoj Kumar leaves behind a rich cinematic legacy that has touched the hearts of millions.

