Veteran actor KD Chandran, father of Sudha Chandran passes away

Veteran actor KD Chandran, father of actor-dancer Sudha Chandran passed away on Sunday. As per reports in a media agency, he was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai due to advanced kidney ailments. It led to him suffer from a cardiac arrest. Talking about the same, a source told the media agency, "He had kidney problems. He passed away today morning due to advanced kidney issues that led to cardiac arrest."

Meanwhile, Sudha took to her Instagram page and penned a note remembering her father. She stated, "Goodbye Appa... till we meet again... so proud to be your daughter... I promise you that I will follow your principles and experience and your values till the last breath of my life... But I must confess a part of me has gone with you Appa ... Ravi and Sudha love you to eternity.... prayers to the God that I should b born as Ur daughter again. Om Shanti."

On May 8, Sudha had wished KD Chandran on his birthday with a sweet message. She wrote, "Happy birthday to you Appa... Thanks for inculcating the best values of life Nd making me what I m today. So proud to be your daughter... Ravi and I wish you a very happy birthday. Love you, Appa."

As an actor, KD Chandran has been a part of several Bollywood films namely 'Main Madhuri Dixit Banna Chahti Hoon!', 'Koi... Mil Gaya', 'Shararat', 'Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega...', 'China Gate', 'Tere Mere Sapne', 'Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke' to name a few.