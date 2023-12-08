Veteran actor Junior Mehmood passes away at 67

Junior Mehmood passed away at 67 on December 8 after battling stage four cancer.

On December 8, veteran actor Junior Mehmood passed away at 67 after bravely fighting stage four stomach cancer. He is now survived by his wife, two sons, a daughter-in-law, and a beloved grandson.

The news of his passing was confirmed by his close friend Salam Kazi, as reported by The ETimes. The actor’s family also confirmed the news of his demise to indianexpress.com, the statement read, “Junior Mehmood passed away at 2:15 am at his residence. He was suffering from stomach cancer. May his eternal soul rest in peace.”

Earlier, Salam Kazi, a friend of Jr Mehmood, told ANI, "He was ill for 2 months and initially we thought that he might have some minor problem but after that suddenly his weight started decreasing. And when the medical reports came, it said there was cancer in the liver and lungs and a tumour in the intestine and he has also developed jaundice. The doctors said it’s a stage four cancer.”

Naeem Sayyed aka Junior Mehmood, shot to fame as a child actor for impersonation of 1950s-’60s comic-legend, Mehmood Ali. Recently, it came to light that he is suffering from stage-4 stomach cancer and recuperating in his Bandra home.

On Tuesday, comedian Johnny Lever and veteran actor Jeetendra turned up to meet their friend and fellow ailing co-star to fulfill his ‘last wish’ to meet him. Talking to Hindustan Times, Jeetendra revealed that Junior Mehmood is unable to recognise him and said, “I am here by his bedside, but he is unable to recognize me. He is in so much pain, he is unable to open his eyes. To see him in this state breaks my heart.”

He further added, “I have been coming to the Mount Mary Church for 25 years. When I learned of Junior’s health condition, I planned to visit him on my way to the church next Sunday. But Johnny reached out to me on Monday night, urging a quick visit.”

Further recalling his association with Junior Mehmood, the veteran superstar said, “We worked at a time when movies took a lot of time to be completed. Junior played my younger brother in Nasir Hussain’s ‘Caravan.’ In the course of filmmaking, Ravindra Kapoor, Asha Parekh, Aruna Irani and I ended up spending a lot of time together both on set and outdoors. A major portion of the film was shot in a caravan and so we often found ourselves huddled up together during shoots. However, I had not spoken to him or met him for years till I heard he had fallen ill.”

Junior Mehmood was known for his roles in movies like Brahmachari in 1968, Caravan in 1971, and Haathi Mere Saathi in 1971. The actor has acted in over 200 films in more than 7 different languages. Not only this, He has also produced and directed many Marathi movies.