Veteran actor Junior Mehmood passes away at 67

Headlines

Delhi's air quality remains in 'very poor' category, overall AQI at 374

Isha Ambani backed startup fails to pay salaries 'again', told employees that…

Woman from Delhi travels to Bihar, receives Rs 1 lakh international roaming bill from Airtel

Former Telangana CM KCR hospitalised after a fall, may need surgery

Apple iPhone may soon get a new factory in India, Tata Group plans to invest…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Delhi's air quality remains in 'very poor' category, overall AQI at 374

Isha Ambani backed startup fails to pay salaries 'again', told employees that…

Woman from Delhi travels to Bihar, receives Rs 1 lakh international roaming bill from Airtel

9 motivational quotes by Arijit Singh

All time strongest playing XI in IPL history

WWE Superstars who never won US Championship

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

Mizoram Results 2023: Lalduhoma, who once guarded Indira Gandhi, set to be new Mizoram CM

Astronomers Discover Mysterical Six-Planet Solar System | NASA-ESA-UIC

What Is ‘Donkey Flight’, The Scam Of Smuggling Illegal Immigrants On Which SRK's 'Dunki' Is Based?

Triptii Dimri has this to say on controversy around Ranbir Kapoor's 'lick my shoe' line in Animal: 'Reminded me of...'

The Archies review: Zoya Akhtar creates feel-good, nostalgic coming-of-age drama, but the star kids need to do better

Animal controversy reaches Parliament: MP says 'daughter came out of theatre crying' after watching Ranbir Kapoor film

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Veteran actor Junior Mehmood passes away at 67

Junior Mehmood passed away at 67 on December 8 after battling stage four cancer.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 08, 2023, 08:05 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

On December 8,  veteran actor Junior Mehmood passed away at 67 after bravely fighting stage four stomach cancer. He is now survived by his wife, two sons, a daughter-in-law, and a beloved grandson.

The news of his passing was confirmed by his close friend Salam Kazi, as reported by The ETimes. The actor’s family also confirmed the news of his demise to indianexpress.com, the statement read, “Junior Mehmood passed away at 2:15 am at his residence. He was suffering from stomach cancer. May his eternal soul rest in peace.”

Earlier, Salam Kazi, a friend of Jr Mehmood, told ANI, "He was ill for 2 months and initially we thought that he might have some minor problem but after that suddenly his weight started decreasing. And when the medical reports came, it said there was cancer in the liver and lungs and a tumour in the intestine and he has also developed jaundice. The doctors said it’s a stage four cancer.”

Naeem Sayyed aka Junior Mehmood, shot to fame as a child actor for impersonation of 1950s-’60s comic-legend, Mehmood Ali. Recently, it came to light that he is suffering from stage-4 stomach cancer and recuperating in his Bandra home. 

On Tuesday, comedian Johnny Lever and veteran actor Jeetendra turned up to meet their friend and fellow ailing co-star to fulfill his ‘last wish’ to meet him. Talking to Hindustan Times, Jeetendra revealed that Junior Mehmood is unable to recognise him and said, “I am here by his bedside, but he is unable to recognize me. He is in so much pain, he is unable to open his eyes. To see him in this state breaks my heart.” 

He further added, “I have been coming to the Mount Mary Church for 25 years. When I learned of Junior’s health condition, I planned to visit him on my way to the church next Sunday. But Johnny reached out to me on Monday night, urging a quick visit.” 

Further recalling his association with Junior Mehmood, the veteran superstar said, “We worked at a time when movies took a lot of time to be completed. Junior played my younger brother in Nasir Hussain’s ‘Caravan.’ In the course of filmmaking, Ravindra Kapoor, Asha Parekh, Aruna Irani and I ended up spending a lot of time together both on set and outdoors. A major portion of the film was shot in a caravan and so we often found ourselves huddled up together during shoots. However, I had not spoken to him or met him for years till I heard he had fallen ill.” 

Junior Mehmood was known for his roles in movies like Brahmachari in 1968, Caravan in 1971, and Haathi Mere Saathi in 1971. The actor has acted in over 200 films in more than 7 different languages. Not only this, He has also produced and directed many Marathi movies.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Get trendy with half moon bags: Discover the latest fashion must have

Grab best deals on sofa covers exclusively on Amazon

Watch: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan teasing Shweta Bachchan's son Agastya Nanda at The Archies premiere leaves fans in splits

Indian firm once valued over Rs 3200 crore shutting down, got Rs 1000 crore from Xiaomi, other investors

12 BJP leaders, including Union ministers, resign as MPs, likely to become MLAs; check full list

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

5 most controversial family feuds in Bollywood

In pics: Sara Ali Khan flaunts washboard abs as she poses in a bikini in new photos from Goa

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE