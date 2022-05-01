Veteran actor Dharmendra hospitalised, son Sunny Deol pays him visit

Dharmendra

Veteran actor Dharmendra was hospitalised in the ICU unit of a south-Mumbai hospital four days ago. Currently, the Sholay actor has been moved out of the intensive care unit, and he is recovering. As per the report of Etimes, Dharmendra's son Sunny Deol visited him today, and he spent time with him.

A source quoted by the publication confirmed Sr Deol's health by saying, "Dharmendra is doing better now but he will be under observation and will probably be in the hospital for a few more days.” The reason behind Dharmendra's health deterioration has not been disclosed.

Today, Sunny Deol posted a picture with his younger son Rajveer on his social media, to celebrate 'Father-Son' bonding. On his social media, Sunny posted the picture with the caption, "Happy Father Son Day. Come on kids spend time with your father. Love to all."

Here's Sunny's post with Rajveer

Dharmendra has been quite active on social media, and he was also spotted in a few reality shows. In February, he appeared on the sets of India’s Got Talent where he was seen recreating a scene from his super hit film Sholay. In the promo video shared by the official page of Sony TV on Instagram, Dharmendra can be seen recreating a ‘Sholay’ scene with the judge of India’s Got Talent, Kirron Kher. The judge performed Hema Malini’s scene from the film on the stage. Shilpa Shetty, Badshah, and Manoj Muntashir are also part of the reality show.

Kirron Kher turns Basanti for Dharmendra as she was seen holding a pistol in her hand, meanwhile, the actor was guiding her. She can be heard asking, “Yuki dono aankhein band karke nishana kaise lagaungi (But how will I take an aim by closing both eyes)?”

On the work front, Dharmendra will be seen in Karan Johar's directorial Rocky aur Rani ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh, and Alia Bhatt as leads.