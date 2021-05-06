Veteran actor Dalip Tahil’s son Dhruv Tahil arrested by NCB in drug case

The Anti Narcotic Cell of the Mumbai Police branch has arrested Dhruv Tahil, son of veteran actor Dalip Tahil, in alleged connection with a drug case, on Wednesday. He will be produced in court on Thursday (April 6). Dhruv Tahil was a model and an aspiring actor.

According to news agency ANI, the star kid was reportedly in contact with the drug dealer named Muzammil Abdul Rehman and had purchased drugs from him earlier too.

The police had arrested drug peddler Muzammil Shaikh on April 20 and recovered 35 gms Mephedrone from him. On extraction of his cell phone records and WhatsApp chats, the police found that Dhruv had made demands for narcotics drugs several times from Shaikh.

Besides, Dhruv had also deposited money in Shaikh`s account with the Bank of India through his Yes Bank account six times for purchasing drugs.

Police said Dhruv was in touch with Shaikh from March 2019 till now and after his involvement became clear, he was arrested.

(With agency inputs)