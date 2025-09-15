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Veteran actor Bharat Kapoor passes away at 80, last rites held in Mumbai

Bharat Kapoor acted in several films including Noorie, Love Story, Bazaar, Rang, Barsaat, Inkaar, and many others.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Apr 28, 2026, 01:04 AM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Veteran actor Bharat Kapoor passes away at 80, last rites held in Mumbai
Bharat Kapoor dies at 80
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Veteran actor Bharat Kapoor passed away on Monday after a long and memorable journey in films, theatre, and television. He was 80. The actor breathed his last in Mumbai, bringing an end to a career that made him a familiar face for generations of viewers. 

Actor Avtar Gill, who shared a close bond with Bharat Kapoor, confirmed the news of Bharat Kapoor's passing to ANI. "He was sick for the last two-three days. He was at home. He died at home at around 3 pm in the afternoon. And I got a call from his son at around 4-4.30 pm. He had stopped working for a long time," Gill said. His last rites were held later in the evening in the presence of family members and close friends.

Bharat Kapoor began his acting journey in 1972 and built a career that lasted nearly four decades. He became known for his strong supporting parts and villain roles, earning respect in the industry for his steady performances. He was seen in many popular Hindi films over the years, including Noorie (1979), Ram Balram (1980), Love Story (1981), Bazaar (1982), Ghulami (1985), Aakhree Raasta (1986), Satyamev Jayate (1987), Swarg (1990), Khuda Gawah (1992), and Rang (1993). 

Later, he continued to work in films such as Barsaat (1995), Saajan Chale Sasural (1996), and Meenaxi: A Tale of Three Cities (2004), showing his ability to stay relevant across changing times in cinema. Apart from films, Bharat Kapoor also worked successfully on television. He appeared in shows like Campus, Parampara, Rahat, Saans, Amanat, Tara, Chunauti, and Kahani Chandrakanta Ki.

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Veteran actor Bharat Kapoor passes away at 80, last rites held in Mumbai
Veteran actor Bharat Kapoor passes away at 80, last rites held in Mumbai
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