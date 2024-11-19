For the past few months, there are speculations about Aishwarya Rai living separately from her husband and also rumours of Abhishek Bachchan's alleged affair with Nimrat Kaur.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan, one of Bollywood's most beloved couples, are currently going through a tough time personally, battling divorce rumours. For the past few months, there are speculations about Aishwarya Rai living separately from her husband and also rumours of Abhishek Bachchan's alleged affair with Nimrat Kaur. Amid these controversies, both Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan also skipped publically wishing their daughter Aaradhya, on her birthday on November 16. Abhishek Bachchan, who is gearing up for the release of his next film, Shoojit Sircar’s I Want To Talk, has now shared an emotional moment he shared with his daughter Aaradhya Bachchan, that inspired his performance in the movie.

Abhishek Bachchan, reminiscing Aaradhya Bachchan's childhood, revealed how when she was a child, she read a book in which one character described “help” as the most courageous word in the world. Abhishek Bachchan explained that this idea got deeply engrained in him and helped him persevere. Hindustan Times quoted Abhishek Bachchan as saying, "That means you are not ready to give up. I will do whatever it takes to carry on."

Connecting this idea with his character Arjun from I Want To Talk, Abhishek Bachchan said, "He is not afraid to ask for help. He is not afraid to go into the hospital. He is not giving up. Somebody who has dealt with the things that he has dealt with and continues to deal with, it’s very easy to be fed up after 31-odd years and say ‘bahut ho gaya hai, abhi aur nahi karna hai‘ (I’ve had enough, I don’t want to go on). But no, the fact that he is still at it, still trying… is what makes him truly courageous."

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai have been married since April 2007. They are currently in the news amid unverified speculations regarding their divorce. So far, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, and their families have not issued an official statement about the same.