'Very difficult for me to digest he's gone': Jacqueline Fernandez remembers 'Drive' co-star Sushant Singh Rajput

Before Dil Bechara, Sushant Singh Rajput was seen in Drive in which he was paired opposite Jacqueline Fernandez. The Sri Lankan beauty has been mourning the death of her dear co-star with whom she even performed at several events. Jacqueline left no stone unturned in promoting Dil Bechara on her social media pages. As per reports in BollywoodLife, during a virtual session, Jacqueline spoke at length about Sushant and how she is coming to terms of his death.

The Judwaa 2 actor stated, "It’s very difficult for me to digest that he’s gone. When I go online, I still see so many videos and pictures of us together. The other day I saw a video of us rehearsing for a show that we were doing together. I don’t know how someone who I would have never guessed in my wildest dreams would have wanted to take his life. Whenever we worked together, I was the one who would say Sushant I’m struggling with this."

Jacqueline further said, "We bonded very well. We did a film together, but we have done stage shows appearances. We have travelled together. I looked at him as this genius. He was always telling me which books to read. He would say, ‘Oh Jacky, you don’t know this. Oh wait, wait, wait. Let me tell introduce you to this author, let me introduce you to this Science.’ And things helped me in my life and changed my life in a way. The kind of things that he was teaching me about philosophy, about bio-hacking, things about improving my wellness and energy level."