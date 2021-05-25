'Very comfortable': Raima Sen opens up about her topless photoshoot, says she is not a 'shy person'

Bengali beauty Raima Sen set the internet on fire recently when she shared photos of herself posing topless for a photoshoot. The actor has now opened up about the shoot and said she was ‘comfortable’ posing for the camera as she is not a ‘shy’ person.

While speaking to ETimes, Raima said, “I was indeed very comfortable shooting those pictures. Come on, they were not that (emphasises) bold. Plus, I am not a shy person.”

"I have done bolder shoots than this,” the actor said while adding that the said pictures were shot on her building’s terrace in Kolkata. "The lockdown began on May 16, we shot them on the 15th,” she added.

On working in Bollywood, Raima feels that one needs to constantly prove themselves but she is ‘very happy with the kind of work she gets’.

Talking about the bold photoshoot, the 41-year-old striked a pose for ace photographer Tathagata Ghosh. Raima looked sensational as she held a glittering top covering her assets and teamed it with blue denim for the shoot. Smokey eye makeup, hair left open in soft curls and nude lip tint, rounded off her look. Raima gazed into the camera lens seductively as she stood still for the clicks.

As soon as Raima shared the pictures, while a section of user praised the Bengali beauty's eyes and fit body, some asked her if she was even ageing?

"Are you even ageing?" wrote a user. "Your eyes are eternal," wrote another. "Absolute slayer looking stunning sexy and ravishingly beautiful gorgeous smouldering hawtt," commented a user. "Like a mermaid in Bay of Bengal," commented yet another user.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Raima's new supernatural series, 'The Last Hour', released on Amazon Prime Video on May 14. The show also stars Sanjay Kapoor Karma Takapa, Shaylee Krishen, Robin Tamang, Mandakini Goswami, Tenzein Choden, Lanuakum, Noksha Saham and Shahana Goswami in pivotal roles.