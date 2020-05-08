'Versatility of this genial man will never be experienced again': Priyanka Chopra pens eulogy for Rishi Kapoor

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who had visited Rishi Kapoor during his treatment in New York had grieved his death. She had shared a photo with him on her social media pages and wrote, "My heart is so heavy. This is the end of an era. #Rishisir your candid heart and immeasurable talent will never be encountered again. Such a privilege to have known you even a little bit. My condolences to Neetu ma'am, Ridhima, Ranbir and the rest of the family. Rest in peace, Sir."

Now, PeeCee wrote a column for the Time Magazine's latest issue paying a tribute to Rishi. She wrote about his colourful career as an actor and also how he experimented with his role in later stages. Priyanka had worked with him in Agneepath wherein he played a negative role. Talking about the same, Chopra wrote, "I had the privilege of working with him in Agneepath, in which he played a fierce, no-holds-barred character, someone to hate rather than love. The versatility of this genial man will never be experienced again."

The Don actor also wrote about Rishi being an inspiration for generations to come. Priyanka shared, "The loss of Rishi Kapoor is the end of an era for Hindi cinema, but his contribution to the world of films has been and will always be an inspiration for generations to come. To your beautiful family, Neetu Ma’am, Riddhima and Ranbir: the world grieves with you."

She concluded by writing, "As his father said in his legendary movie Mera Naam Joker, the show must go on. Rishi Sir, thank you for the magic, the memories and your candid heart. I’m so grateful for having had the opportunity of knowing you personally as well—your candour, your laughter, your zest for life. That’s how I’ll always remember you."