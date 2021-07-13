'Veronica changed me professionally, impacted me personally': Deepika Padukone on 9 years of 'Cocktail'

The reigning queen of Bollywood, Deepika Padukone has treated the audiences with numerous characters and memorable performances within the career span of 13 years. One performance that has been the turning point in Deepika's career, is the character of 'Veronica' in 'Cocktail'. Post 'Cocktail', the actress delivered many other memorable characters and fabulous performances.

As the film clocked 9 years to its release, Deepika went down memory lane and shared what the film 'Cocktail' means to her.

Speaking about the film, Deepika shared with a leading publication, "I've always believed while you put a little part of yourself in every character you play, you also carry a part of that character with you forever. Veronica will always be one of the most special characters I’ve played; one that changed a lot for me professionally and impacted me personally."

When asked if Veronica was a turning point for her Bollywood career, Deepika stated, "Yes. If a character resonated with millions, then obviously there was something about it that audiences empathised with."

Reminiscing how she prepped for the role, the actress shared Veronica's personality is not one she was familiar with at that stage in her life. "When I was given the script to read I assumed it was for Meera's character (played by Penty). Imtiaz Ali called me up one day and requested me to re-read the script for Veronica. After a couple of days and giving it some thought, I understood what he meant and saw what he saw. While I had butterflies in my tummy, I also knew I was ready for it," Deepika said.

She further added, "I don't think I would have been able to do what I did if it wasn't for Homi Adajania. He gave me wings to fly and made me believe I could do no wrong. With that belief, we were able to create a character that will live in our hearts forever."