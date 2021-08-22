'Veere Di Wedding' star Swara Bhaskar reveals that she still faces flak regarding her masturbation scene

The masturbation scene in Swara Bhaskar's film 'Veere Di Wedding' became the buzz of the town. Swara was subjected to a great deal of scrutiny as a result of this. It was deemed unethical by some.

Talking about the same, in a twitter space session Swara said, “Social media is a (virtual) public space like roads & restaurants are, but the public decency and basic social etiquette maintained offline are absent online. I can’t even post a photo of a flower without people linking it to masturbation or referencing ‘ungli’ (finger) after Veere Di Wedding came out.”

“It’s ugly and amounts to cyber sexual harassment but I feel very strongly about not succumbing to online bullying or limiting my presence online because of it. We cannot cede the virtual public space to hate, bigotry and bullying,” she added. She captioned her post, “Speak your truth. Stand your ground.”

Veere Di Wedding is a 2018 comedy film directed by Shashanka Ghosh and produced by Rhea Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor, and Nikhil Dwivedi. It is a remake of the 2015 Kaley Cuoco-starrer The Wedding Ringer. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Swara Bhaskar, and Shikha Talsania star as four friends attending a wedding, with Neena Gupta as a supporting character.

Swara was recently featured in the short film ‘Sheer Qorma,' in which she co-stars with Divya Dutta and Shabana Azmi. Faraz Arif Ansari's same-sex love story has screened at numerous film festivals around the world but has yet to be released in India.