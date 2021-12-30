‘Veer’ producer Vijay Galani passes away

On Wednesday night, Vijay Galani, the producer of Salman Khan's 'Veer' (2010) and 'Sooryavanshi' (1992), passed away (December 29). He had spent the previous few months in London, where he was receiving treatment for blood cancer at a local hospital.

Vijay Gilani, who had blood cancer, had gone to London three months ago with his family for a bone marrow transplant, according to ABPNews.com.

Anil Sharma, who worked with Galani as a director in Veer, confirmed his demise to the news portal. He claimed to have spoken with Vijay Galani two and a half months prior. "Vijay's death is heartbreaking news. He was a wonderful man, and our relationship was always pleasant "Added he.



The news was also confirmed by Ramesh Taurani. He took to his Instagram and wrote, “Very unfortunate and sadding to know our dear friend Vijay Gallani passed away.. May his soul rest in peace.. deepest condolences to his family and friends.. Shanti.”

Pratik Galani, Vijay Galani's son, had arrived from London a few days earlier, but he has gone again after learning of his father's death.

Vijay Galani has a long history in Bollywood. 'Ajnabee', starring Akshay Kumar, Bobby Deol, Kareena Kapoor, and Bipasha Basu, Govinda and Manisha Koirala's Achanak, and Vidyut Jammwal and Shruti Haasan's 'The Power' are among the many films he has produced.