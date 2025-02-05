Comedian Pranit More recently joked about Veer in one of his sets, but was allegedly assaulted by a group of 11-12 men afterwards. Veer has since denied any involvement in the attack, condemning violence and stating that he has always taken trolling in stride.

Veer Pahariya, grandson of former Maharashtra Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Shinde, recently debuted in Bollywood with Sky Force alongside Akshay Kumar. Although the film is doing well, Veer's performance received mixed reviews, and his dance moves in the song Rang became a meme sensation.

Comedian Pranit More recently joked about Veer in one of his sets, but was allegedly assaulted by a group of 11-12 men afterwards.

Veer has since denied any involvement in the attack, condemning violence and stating that he has always taken trolling in stride. He expressed shock and sadness over the incident and emphasized his support for the creative fraternity. Veer's statement was shared on his Instagram stories.

"I am truly shocked and saddened by what happened to Comedian Pranit More. I want to make it clear - I had no involvement in this, and I strongly condemn any form of violence. As someone who has always taken trolling in stride, laughed along with it, and shown love even to my critics, I would never encourage or support harm towards anyone, let alone someone from the same creative fraternity," read his post.

On February 2, the comedian was allegedly attacked by a group of men at 24K Kraft Brewzz in Solapur around 5:45 pm. According to a post on his Instagram account, the incident occurred after his set, when he was interacting with fans. The attackers, reportedly led by Tanveer Shaikh, punched and kicked Pranit repeatedly, leaving him injured. They claimed their motive was to silence Pranit for making jokes about Bollywood debutant Veer Pahariya.

One of the attackers allegedly threatened Pranit, saying, "Agli baar Veer Pahariya baba pe joke marke dikha!" (Next time, make a joke about Veer Pahariya and see what happens!). Pranit's team stated that the police were unhelpful and the club refused to share CCTV footage as evidence. They have since filed an online complaint from Mumbai.