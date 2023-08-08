Mehendi artist Veena Nagda calls out Karan Johar for saying Alia Bhatt's mehendi in RRKPK was same as her wedding

Karan Johar had recently revealed that Alia Bhatt shot the wedding track Kudmayi in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, just four days after her real wedding with Ranbir Kapoor.

The cast and crew of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani including Ranveer Singh, Karan Johar, and Alia Bhatt among others celebrated their success at a press conference in Mumbai last week. At the event, the Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham director shared that Alia married twice in a week as the wedding song Kudmayi, which appears in the film's end credits, was shot just after four days after her real-life wedding with Ranbir Kapoor in Mumbai in April last year.

Karan said, "Alia and Ranbir Kapoor got married. After four days, we shot this song. So actually Alia got married twice in a week then. One in real life, another in reel life. The mehendi, shown in the movie, was Alia's mehendi from her real shaadi. We had only darkened it. The song was shot in Jaisalmer."

Now, the celebrity mehendi artist Veena Nagda has called out the filmmaker and stated how she and her team reworked Alia's mehendi for the Kudmayi song. She took to her Instagram, shared photos of the actress's mehendi from her real-life wedding and reel wedding, and lashed out at Karan Johar without taking his name.

Veena wrote, "We wanted to clear out the air about Alia Bhatt's mehendi in the movie Rocky and Rani ki Prem Kahaani. 1. You can clearly see her wrist is empty in the last photo which is after her wedding. For the movie we did the entire wrist design 2. We also made changes to the design on her fingers. Few other changes were made to overall design. 3. Not at all taking away any credits from the previous designer. We mentioned that we applied mehendi on the set of the movie.So we request people to be mindful before they comment. Movies work in a different manner. Hope you understand that. If you need more details please feel free to message us. Thank you and we really appreciate your support".

The Kudmayi song, which shows Ranveer's Rocky and Alia's Rani getting married in a beautiful ceremony attended by their family members and friends, has been penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya, composed by Pritam, and sung by Shahid Mallya. The track also has another version sung by Sachet Tandon in the soundtrack.



